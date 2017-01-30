SESAC Signs Rosanne Cash

Award-winning Singer/Songwriter Joins Nation's Most Progressive PRO

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Iconic singer/songwriter, multiple award winner and Nashville Songwriters' Hall of Famer Rosanne Cash, known for a string of No. 1 hits, including "Seven Year Ache," "I Don't Know Why You Don't Want Me," and "Blue Moon With Heartache" has signed with SESAC, the nation's most progressive PRO and the only Music Rights Organization in the country, for representation.

"Rosanne Cash is in a category of her own," said John Josephson, Chairman and CEO, SESAC. "As a songwriter, her songs resonate with our souls. As a recording artist, she creates timeless music. Her creativity spans across not only musical genres, but also mediums, garnering accolades as both a musician and an author. She has built a career and a legacy that makes her an American treasure. We could not be more proud that Rosanne is now a part of the SESAC family."

"I am thrilled to join SESAC," Cash said. "I have long respected SESAC's advocacy for the creative community, on Capitol Hill and in every realm in which songwriters work, and I value SESAC's role as an innovator in music rights. This is an exciting time for SESAC, and I'm delighted to join the family."

Cash's prolific recording career began in 1978, with an album released by the German label Ariola. One year later, Columbia Records signed Cash and released "Right or Wrong," an album that produced the Top 20 single, "No Memories Hangin' Around," a duet with country music legend Bobby Bare. Two years later, Cash gained significant success with the release of "Seven Year Ache," with the title track going to No. 1. From there, Cash has continued recording regularly and, to-date, has released 15 albums, earning four Grammy Awards and 11 Grammy nominations. She has released 21 Top 40 singles, including 11 No. 1 songs. Cash's landmark album, "The List," won the Americana Music Album of the Year award in 2009.

Cash's most recent project, "The River and the Thread," a collaboration with co-writer, producer and husband John Leventhal, received three Grammys in 2015, as well as received worldwide acclaim and attained the highest debut on the Billboard charts of any of Cash's previous albums.

In addition to her musical achievements, Cash has authored three books, including her best-selling memoir, "Composed." Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, the Oxford-American and The Nation.

Cash, who tours regularly, has numerous dates set throughout 2017, including a sold-out trio of concerts in San Francisco with Emmylou Harris and Lucinda Williams. Cash also is scheduled to perform at the inaugural Johnny Cash Heritage Festival on October 19-21, in Dyess, Arkansas, in partnership with Arkansas State University, in celebration of her legendary father, his boyhood home and the New Deal-era colony in which he lived.

In addition to recording and touring, Cash has partnered in programming collaborations or as artist-in-residence with Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, San Francisco Jazz, Minnesota Orchestra and The Library of Congress. She was awarded the SAG/AFTRA Lifetime Achievement award for Sound Recordings in 2012, and the 2014 recipient of the Smithsonian Ingenuity Award in the Performing Arts. She was chosen as a Perspective Series artist at Carnegie Hall and hosted four concerts (including a major show of her own in February 2016) during its 2015/16 season. She continues her association with Carnegie Hall as a Creative Partner. She also served as 2015 Artist-in-Residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum.

Cash's affiliation is the latest in a string of prominent signings, with Kings of Leon, Randy Newman, Axl Rose, Robin Thicke, Green Day, George Clinton, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin and Cheap Trick's Rick Nielson recently joining the SESAC roster.

About SESAC Holdings, Inc.:

SESAC Holdings is the only U.S.-based Music Rights Organization that administers public performance, mechanical, synchronization and other rights. SESAC Holdings is unique in its ability to offer singular licenses for the works of its affiliated writers and publishers that aggregate both performance and mechanical rights in order to drive greater efficiency in licensing for music users, as well as enhanced value for music creators and publishers. Its businesses operate on a sophisticated information technology and data platform to provide timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution.

SESAC Holdings' subsidiaries are some of the most well-known companies in music licensing and administration. SESAC Performing Rights is the second oldest and most progressive performing rights organization in the U.S. SESAC Holdings' acquisition of the Harry Fox Agency (HFA) accelerated its transition to a "multi-rights" organization with HFA's deep publisher relations and mechanical licensing history. Following the HFA acquisition, SESAC's Rumblefish subsidiary was merged with HFA's Slingshot business unit under the Rumblefish brand. Rumblefish simplifies business for digital services, publishers, labels, artists and apps. Rumblefish's transparent composition and recording administration, data and royalty management, licensing and network monetization allow clients to focus on their core business. Rights. Simplified. Royalties. Amplified.

SESAC Holdings has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Portland, San Francisco, London and Munich.

