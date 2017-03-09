Sessions' Recent Comments Highlights the Importance of Cannabis Diversification -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article covering Medical Marijuana Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : MJNA) diverse portfolio of subsidiaries and investments, and the importance of such diversification in light of the United States governments' recent comments regarding enforcement of federal marijuana regulations.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions isn't exactly known for his friendliness towards the cannabis industry. In the past, he has called marijuana reform a "tragic mistake" and criticized FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch for not enforcing the federal prohibition on the drug. He has even gone so far as saying that "good people don't smoke marijuana" and that it is a "very real danger" to society.

Many Democrats and Libertarian-leaning Republicans expressed concerns over these comments and the potential to overturn the Obama-era policy permitting state-level marijuana legalization. A bipartisan group of Senators led by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) recently sent a letter to Sessions urging him to uphold the prevailing policy after the Trump administration hinted that it would crack down on the industry.

Sessions responded by privately reassuring Republican senators that he wouldn't deviate from the Obama-era policy. But, Sessions' and Trump's opposition to legalized marijuana mean that these reassurances may not be as strong as Obama-era policies. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's comments that recreational marijuana would be subject to "greater enforcement" also opens the door to orders coming from higher up the chain to crack down.

Diversified Opportunities

Medical Marijuana Inc. is not the typical "weed company" that many people think, but rather a highly diversified conglomerate that shares a common core -- cannabis. According to its most recent annual report, the company has an interest in eight different subsidiaries involved in businesses including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, sales/marketing, and consulting among others, which provides investors with a high level of diversification.

These subsidiaries include (with MJNA's percent interest):

HempMedsPX LLC (100%)

Wellness Managed Services LLC (80%)

Red Dice Holdings LLC (100%)

CanChew® Biotechnologies LLC (50%)

Hempwire LLC (50%)

Kannaway LLC (100%)

HempVap LLC (50%)

HempMeds Brasil (93.4%)

The company's largest businesses include its Real Scientific Hemp Oil (RSHO) hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil, which is distributed around the world through various subsidiaries. In addition to this business, the company's CanChew subsidiary is focused on the treatment of pain and other medical disorders via its chewing gum-based cannabinoid medical products, which will be released as a prescription and over-the-counter product.

The company also holds investments in KannaLife Sciences Inc. (16.7%), AXIM Biotechnologies Inc. (45.5%), and Cannavest Corp. (4.4%), which provide further exposure to different areas of the cannabis industry.

