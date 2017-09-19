SETDA & ENA Release State Wi-Fi Leadership for Fostering Digital Learning Ready K-12 Schools: Extending the Broadband Imperative II

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - SETDA, the principal membership association representing U.S. state and territorial digital learning leaders, in collaboration with Education Networks of America (ENA), announced today the release of State Wi-Fi Leadership for Fostering Digital Learning Ready K-12 Schools: Extending the Broadband Imperative II.

This report builds upon SETDA's earlier work, including Broadband Imperative II: Equitable Access for Learning and State K-12 Broadband Leadership: Driving Connectivity and Access. In this newest report, SETDA offers specific insights and trends related to Wi-Fi implementations, including key considerations related to the following:

State leadership for Wi-Fi implementation

Teaching and learning goals

Pathways to successful implementation

Wi-Fi design

State Wi-Fi Leadership for Fostering Digital Learning Ready K-12 Schools:

Extending the Broadband Imperative II explores the steps states are taking to address the wireless equity gaps that exist among their schools. Leaders from Illinois, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Utah outline the planning, policy, funding, and management approaches their state agencies and education technology leaders are adopting regarding Wi-Fi, and they share their recommendations for promoting and/or creating equitable access opportunities to high-quality Wi-Fi connectivity.

"Under Governor Susana Martinez's leadership, more New Mexico students and teachers have access to reliable, high-speed Internet than ever before. Our state has come together and leveraged partnerships to ensure that 99 percent of our schools are connected to broadband all while reducing costs by more than 60 percent," said Christopher Ruszkowski, Education Secretary-Designate. "Our kids are competing in the 21st century and they deserve to have the tools they need to be successful."

"Today's schools need state leadership to help ensure access to robust Wi-Fi infrastructure that enables dynamic digital learning experiences in order to prepare students for college and careers," said Dr. Tracy Weeks, Executive Director of SETDA.

"Technology provides us with ways to close the gaps in our education system, and whether those gaps are geographical, economic, or otherwise, our initiatives are only as successful as the infrastructure we have for students and educators," said Mark Johnson, North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction. "As we start to realize the benefits of a 21st century educational system that is personalized for all students, we must also continue to support work that provides the technological framework necessary to achieve our goals."

"ENA is committed to working with state and local technology leaders to provide the expertise and support that schools need to achieve transformative and impactful personalized learning. Delivering high-quality internal broadband connections through wireless networks empowers student learning in the digital age and better prepares them for life and work in the 21st century," said Gayle Nelson, Senior Vice President of Customer Services at ENA.

