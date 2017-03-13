SETDA Now Accepting Applications from Educational Technology Startups for Emerging Private Sector Partners Program

Applications due by May 1, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - The State Educational Technology Directors Association (SETDA), the principal non-profit membership association representing U.S. state and territorial educational digital learning leaders, today announced that it is accepting applications for its fifth annual cohort of edtech startups seeking to join SETDA's Emerging Private Sector Partnership Program (EPSP). The EPSP is a public-private partnership program tailored specifically for companies new to the U.S. K-12 education and technology market.

The 2017 application is now available here: 2017 Emerging Application.

In order to be considered for the EPSP and receive program benefits, companies must submit an application and if selected, pay a participation fee. More information about the program is available here: http://www.setda.org/partners.

"When state educational technology leaders are able to partner with emerging companies, both win. The state leaders learn about cutting edge digital learning products and services. The emerging private sector partners get a deeper understanding of state level policies, procedures and initiatives," stated Dr. Tracy Weeks, SETDA's Executive Director. "Ongoing conversations have the potential of resulting in powerful technologies that truly serve to help solve state and district level problems of practice."

The startups selected to participate in this unique program will benefit from a variety of opportunities to showcase their products and services, receive feedback and advice from industry leaders on their business and marketing plans, and engage in meaningful dialogue with state educational technology leaders, including participation in a high-energy pitch fest at the 2017 SETDA Emerging Technologies Leadership Forum in San Antonio, TX at the end of June, just before the ISTE conference.

The list of SETDA's current Emerging Partners is here. For more information, contact Melissa Greene, Director of Strategic Partnerships at mgreene@setda.org or 202-715-6636 ext. 703.

About the State Educational Technology Directors Association - The State Educational Technology Directors Association (SETDA), founded in 2001, is the national non-profit association representing the interests of U.S. state and territorial educational technology leadership. SETDA's mission is to build and increase the capacity of state and national leaders to improve education through technology policy and practice. For more information, please visit www.setda.org.