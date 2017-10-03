SETDA Releases New Resource: State Procurement Case Studies -- Spotlight on Digital Materials Acquisition

Support for SEA, LEA & the Private Sector to Navigate Digital Instructional Materials Procurement

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - Today, SETDA, the principal membership association representing the U.S. state and territorial digital learning leaders announced the release of a new resource, State Procurement Case Studies: Spotlight on Digital Materials Acquisition. Developed in collaboration with state and district digital learning leaders, instructional materials directors, procurement offices and academic officers, this publication highlights state level procurement case studies that share how states have effectively established and implemented policies for the procurement of high quality instructional materials and devices. As the process for the acquisition and implementation varies widely from state to state, the case studies provide detailed information about the process in each state. These in-depth studies of California, Indiana, Louisiana and Utah provide road maps for other states that are moving forward to implement digital learning materials policies and procedures.

"This paper shows that there is no one-size fits all for the procurement process," stated Dr. Tracy Weeks, Executive Director, SETDA. "However, this important work provides strategies that states can leverage to provide leadership for their LEAs."

"Establishing clear and open processes for the acquisition and procurement of high-quality instructional materials is critical in supporting schools and districts as they shift to digital learning experiences to provide enhanced educational opportunities for students," said Dr. Lou Maynus, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, West Virginia Department of Education. "As content shifts to digital, now more than ever state leadership is critical to help ensure students have access to quality materials that are aligned to standards. This resource can support state and district leaders in West Virginia and across the country implement quality materials."

Release Event: This resource will be launched today (10/3/17) at 3pm ET via a webinar presentation. To join the event or review the archive visit http://home.edweb.net/webinar/digital-instructional-materials-acquisition/

Resource Access: http://www.setda.org/priorities/digital-content/procurement/

Link to Full Press Release: http://www.setda.org/outreach/press-releases/press-releases-2017/8677-2/

Online Community: Complementing this resource is an online community of practice to provide policy makers, school administrators, leaders and educator with a better understanding of policies and practices related to digital instructional materials. The community, Essential Elements for Digital Content, is free and open to the public. The community provides an opportunity for dialogue regarding the shift to digital including the vetting process, accessibility, professional learning, OER, procurement, implementation and infrastructure. http://www.edweb.net/digitalcontent

