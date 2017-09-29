Seven Generations announces expiration of tender offer for its 8.250% senior unsecured notes due 2020

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 29, 2017) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd.'s (TSX:VII) tender offer was accepted by holders representing US$224,340,000 aggregate principal amount of 7G's 8.250% senior unsecured notes due 2020 (the "Notes"). The previously announced cash tender offer to purchase any and all of the outstanding principal amount of the Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., EDT, on September 29, 2017 (the "Expiration Time"). Seven Generations intends to accept for payment all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer and expects to make payment for such Notes on October 2, 2017.

Pursuant to the terms of the tender offer, Notes not tendered in the tender offer will remain outstanding. Seven Generations previously delivered a conditional redemption notice, dated September 25, 2017, for any and all outstanding Notes pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the Notes, as amended and supplemented and all remaining outstanding Notes following completion of the tender offer will be redeemed (subject to the terms thereof) on October 25, 2017.

As of the Expiration Time, US$224,340,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, which excludes US$331,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures.

Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations is a low-supply-cost, high-growth Canadian energy developer generating long-life value from its liquids-rich Kakwa River Project, located about 100 kilometres south of its operations headquarters in Grande Prairie, Alberta. 7G's corporate headquarters are in Calgary and its shares trade on the TSX under the symbol VII.

Further information on Seven Generations is available on 7G's website: www.7genergy.com.

