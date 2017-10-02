Seven Generations completes offering of US$700 million 5.375% senior unsecured notes

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSX:VII) has completed its previously announced offering of US$700 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2025, which were offered, on a private placement basis, to eligible purchasers (the "Offering"). Seven Generations intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering, together with its cash balances, to repurchase its outstanding US$700 million aggregate principal amount 8.250% senior unsecured notes due 2020 which were tendered pursuant to its previously announced tender offer that expired on September 29, 2017, to redeem the remaining 8.250% senior unsecured notes on October 25, 2017 and to pay fees and expenses associated with the tender offer and redemption.

Seven Generations is a low-supply-cost, high-growth Canadian energy developer generating long-life value from its liquids-rich Kakwa River Project, located about 100 kilometres south of its operations headquarters in Grande Prairie, Alberta. 7G's corporate headquarters are in Calgary and its shares trade on the TSX under the symbol VII.

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements that involve various risks, uncertainties and other factors. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "plans", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering.

Readers are cautioned against unduly relying on forward-looking statements which, by their nature, involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause such statements not to occur, or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Risks and uncertainties that may affect these business outcomes include: risks related to the successful settlement of the tender offer and the redemption of any notes that are not tendered under the tender offer; the risk of a downgrade in 7G's credit ratings and the potential impact on 7G's access to capital markets and other sources of liquidity; fluctuations in currency and interest rates; changes in or interpretation of laws or regulations; and other risks and uncertainties impacting 7G's business as are described in 7G's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016, dated March 7, 2017, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date hereof, and 7G does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

