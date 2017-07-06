Seven is the Luckiest Number at Barona Resort & Casino on 7-7-17

Play all day for 7X Points and Seven Times the Fun

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 6, 2017) - The Barona Loose Troop is at it again and Barona Resort & Casino is the place to be on Friday, July 7 for exciting gaming action and more chances to win. From midnight to midnight, actively playing Club Barona members will receive 7X points while playing their favorite slots and keno machines and 3X points playing video poker.

"Barona has the hottest games of any casino around and we'll really be heating things up on one of the luckiest days of the year," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "With extra points on everyone's favorite games, our players will enjoy seven times the fun and even more chances to win."

