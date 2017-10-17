GUILDFORD, SURREY--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Angle PLC ( AIM : AGL) ( OTCQX : ANPCY)

SEVENTH PEER REVIEWED PUBLICATION ON ANGLE'S PARSORTIX™ SYSTEM

Parsortix™ system outperforms other approaches to harvest circulating tumour cells from the blood of clear cell renal cell carcinoma patients

The Parsortix™ system demonstrated the highest recovery rate and the highest purity of all evaluated systems

ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, today announces that its Parsortix™ system is the subject of a peer-reviewed publication in the journal Oncotarget detailing work undertaken by ANGLE's customer, University Hospital Muenster, Germany (Muenster).

Muenster undertook a detailed evaluation of performance of four different types of systems in their ability to harvest circulating tumour cells (CTCs) for clear cell renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) patients. The approaches evaluated were (i) antibody-based capture (EpCAM), (ii) density-based separation and CD45 negative depletion (removal of white blood cells), (iii) negative enrichment (removal of white blood cells) and density based centrifugation, and (iv) the Parsortix™ system.

The Parsortix™ system out-performed all the other systems on all the measures investigated and was recommended by the investigators as the system to use in patients with such renal cell carcinomas. In particular, the Parsortix™ system had both the highest cell recovery and the highest purity of all the approaches studied.

The publication is available at https://angleplc.com/library/publications/

Globally, the incidence of renal cell carcinoma varies widely from region to region, with the highest rates observed in the Czech Republic and North America. In the United States, there are approximately 64,000 new cases and almost 14,000 deaths from renal cell carcinoma each year. In the European Union, there were approximately 84,000 cases of renal cell carcinoma and 35,000 deaths due to kidney cancer in 2012.

ANGLE Founder and Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, commented:

"This published study further demonstrates that the Parsortix™ system outperforms others for harvesting circulating tumour cells from the blood of cancer patients in the fast emerging liquid biopsy market. ANGLE's strategy of promoting research use sales to drive widespread adoption of its CTC harvesting system has now delivered a seventh positive peer-reviewed publication on the utility of the Parsortix™ system, this time in the renal cancer setting."

Dr Christof Bernemann, Laboratory Head, Clinic for Urology, University Hospital Muenster, Muenster, Germany, commented:

"The number of studies reporting circulating tumour cell detection in clear cell renal cell carcinoma patients is small, reflecting the poor performance of the traditional antibody-based systems in isolating CTCs in this cancer type. We believe, therefore, that the outperformance of the Parsortix™ system we have demonstrated should boost research into this cancer, potentially enabling personalised cancer treatment in the future."

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company commercialising a disruptive platform technology that can capture cells circulating in blood, such as cancer cells, even when they are as rare in number as one cell in one billion blood cells, and harvest the cells for analysis.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the Parsortix™ system and it enables a liquid biopsy (simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest. Parsortix is the subject of granted patents in Europe, the United States, Canada, India, China, Japan and Australia and three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures live cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. Parsortix has a CE Mark for Europe and FDA authorisation is in process for the United States.

ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres. These Key Opinion Leaders are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. Details are available here http://www.angleplc.com/the-company/collaborators/

The analysis of the cells that can be harvested from patient blood with ANGLE's Parsortix™ system has the potential to help deliver personalised cancer care offering profound improvements in clinical and health economic outcomes in the treatment and diagnosis of various forms of cancer.

The global increase in cancer to a 1 in 3 lifetime incidence is set to drive a multi-billion dollar clinical market. The Parsortix™ system is designed to be compatible with existing major medtech analytical platforms and to act as a companion diagnostic for major pharma in helping to identify patients that will benefit from a particular drug and then monitoring the drug's effectiveness.

As well as cancer, the Parsortix™ technology has the potential for deployment with several other important cell types in the future.

ANGLE stock trades on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AGL and in New York on the OTC-QX under the ticker symbol ANPCY. For further information please visit: www.angleplc.com

