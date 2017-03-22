Several tens of meter mineralized zones in DIOS' first holes of winter drilling program on Heberto Gold

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - DIOS EXPLORATION (TSX VENTURE:DOS) is pleased to report first 3 holes (some 1100 m) of ongoing drilling on wholly-owned Heberto gold project, intersected several tens of meters of mineralized zones, more at depth than 2 previous 2015 and 2016 drilling campaigns.

Mineralized zones show strong hydrothermal alteration in sheared rocks with biotite, silica and microcline and fine pyrite and magnetite. Gold content is directly related to these minerals. Several hundreds of core samples were sent for gold assaying this week. Hole 17 was even deepened for 200 m and the Heberto gold zone was again hit at depth.

The Heberto Gold discovery had yielded 4.8 grams gold per tonne over 8.65 meters last year in 2.13 g/t Au /22.90 m; 2 g/t Au over 22 m some 75 m deeper and 1.8 g/t Au /18.45 m some 75-100 m even deeper and 3.65 g/t Au/13 m some 50 m to the south in 1.15 g/t Au/64 m.

The Heberto gold zone discovery (no royalties) is located 50 km south of Goldcorp's Eleonore gold mine, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, and 20 km west of Clearwater gold deposit. DIOS' property is adjacent to EM 1-A power plant. This release was prepared by MJ Girard, 43-101 QP.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

www.diosexplo.com