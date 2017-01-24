SFI Foundation Inc. Rolls Out New Stealth Marked Labels

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - Wellness Center USA, Inc. ( OTCQB : WCUI), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, StealthCo, Inc., dba Stealth Mark, working with SFI Foundation, Inc. (SFI), a non-profit organization established to issue and administer standards for the quality assurance of specialty performance and racing equipment, has rolled out the first of SFI's new label designs for the 2017 racing season, all of which are marked with Stealth Mark™ Intelligent Microparticles or "Stealth Marked" for future authentication.

The new Stealth Marked labels will add assurance that the SFI labels are 100% authentic and will allow verification by sanctioning bodies during event technical inspections to be handled quickly and with confidence.

This roll out of the first 135,000 labels of their new design, carrying the mark of authentication, is complete and will continue to escalate throughout the year as the different label styles deployed by SFI come up for renewal. SFI has an international presence with approximately 250 member and affiliate sanctioning bodies and well over 500 individual equipment manufacturers who participate in more than 110 specification programs. The primary users of SFI standards, or specifications (specs), are equipment manufacturers whose products are tested and self-certified to the appropriate procedures. SFI Specs are included as part of the rules of race sanctioning organizations. Ultimately, the consumer benefits from the SFI program because it establishes recognized levels of performance or quality for a given product which results in a safer racing environment.

"I'm excited to have the first Stealth Marked labels on the way to our manufacturers as we start the 2017 race season. I am very pleased with the process and the result on these initial labels, and look forward to continuing to work with the Stealth Mark team as we expand the program to encompass the variety of labels that we use in certifying products," stated Jennifer Faye, Vice President of SFI. As previously stated, "Our decision to Stealth Mark our labels is nothing less than our concern for the safety of racers around the world and with this in mind, it is so very important that we do everything possible to not allow non-compliant parts on track. We recognize the importance of our role in the racing industry and the team at Stealth Mark shares our passion and respect for motorsports, helping us do our job efficiently and to our fullest potential. We are pleased to be working with them to upgrade and enhance our quality assurance program!"

"The variety of labels that SFI uses to certify the wide range of race car components and safety equipment makes this project particularly interesting," commented Lee Anne Patterson, VP of Sales and Marketing for Stealth Mark. "Finding the correct adhesive and suspension solutions in which to apply our Intelligent Microparticles is a substantial portion of the work we do with our clients. Every application is unique, whether we are marking cloth labels in the manufacturing process or the rear wing of a race car. We are honored to work with SFI and to support the vital work that the SFI team is doing to keep racers safe. Our technology is at its best when we are protecting lives threatened by counterfeiters and cut-rate parts, and while drivers accept a certain amount of risk every time they roll on track, we are proud to do our part to keep them safe as they push limits of themselves and their cars."

Echoing the sentiment, Michael Metcalf, EVP of Business Development, stated, "When brand authenticity becomes mission critical, Stealth Mark is the leading choice available providing absolute authentication."

The SFI Foundation has served the automotive aftermarket and motorsports industry since 1978 with a system of developing and administering various standards, certifications and testing criteria for use in motorsports. SFI strives to equally serve the manufacturers, consumers, sanctioning bodies, racers and government agencies through fairness, efficiency and respect.

Stealth Mark™ Intelligent Microparticles are unduplicatable and undetectable to the human eye, providing absolute authentication. They have been successful in both covert and overt operations used primarily for authentication, anti-counterfeiting and diversion tactics. Stealth Mark is the only Intelligent Microparticles available with virtually unlimited codes and fully supported by a security management portal and code verification software that is portable, fast and accurate.

About Wellness Center USA, Inc.

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (www.wellnesscenterusa.com) is a hybrid healthcare company that combines best in class technologies, software, devices, providers, protocols, goods, and services. It was created to address important healthcare and wellness needs via breakthrough solutions, all centered around the "well-being of the body and mind". Wellness Center USA, Inc. is the parent company of three businesses reporting consolidated: Stealth Mark, National Pain Centers, and Psoria-Shield.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements and projections contained in this presentation that are not statements or financial results of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements and projections include statements regarding any proposed exchange transactions, the anticipated closing date of such transactions and future results following a closing of the transactions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "pending", "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." While it is not possible to identify all factors, risks and uncertainties that might relate to, affect or arise from the proposed transactions and plans which might cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, such factors, risks and uncertainties include delays in completing the transactions, difficulties in integrating operations following the transactions, difficulties in manufacturing and delivering products, potential market rejection of products or services, increased competitive pressures, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which the parties are engaged, changes in the securities markets and other factors, risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in documents that the Company files with the SEC.