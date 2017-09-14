SG Blocks Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

BROOKLYN, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - SG Blocks, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SGBX), a premier designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, has engaged international IR specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with SG Blocks management to develop and execute a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. This structured campaign will highlight SG Blocks recent business successes including its new ESR approval from the International Code Council (ICC), record backlog of $9.7 million at June 30, 2017 and new sales hires seeding healthy revenue potential from Fortune 1000 companies, infrastructure companies, developers and human service organizations.

SG Blocks is the premier innovator in providing industry approved, code engineered cargo shipping containers to meet the growing demand for safe and green (SG) construction. Rather than consuming new steel and lumber, SG Blocks capitalizes on the structural engineering and design parameters a shipping container must meet and repurposes them for use in building. This disruptive methodology represents a new operating system for construction and delivers to its customers a safe, sustainable, green and scalable solution that lowers their costs and increases lead time to market.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm has six offices across North America, a strong presence in Asia and Brazil, and maintains extensive relationships with investors throughout Europe. Additionally, MZ Group was recently ranked the No. 1 consultancy in Latin America and No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Managing Director and Head of MZ North America's Orange County Office, Chris Tyson, will be advising SG Blocks in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with the financial media.

"SG Blocks has designed and implemented a truly disruptive and cost-effective solution that is changing conventional architecture in both commercial and residential real estate markets," commented Ted Haberfield, President of MZ North America. "We look forward to building upon the exceptional reputation and brand that SG Blocks has made for itself as we implement a robust investor relations awareness program on the heels of a successful IPO in June 2017."

"Since our IPO, we have made significant progress onboarding key new hires and announcing new customer wins as we continue to increase backlog while executing on construction and delivery of projects in our pipeline," stated Paul Galvin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SG Blocks. "In order to capitalize on our efforts, we have partnered with MZ Group to execute a comprehensive strategy and enhance our awareness with the investment community," concluded Mr. Galvin.

