SG Blocks to Host Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

BROOKLYN, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - SG Blocks, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SGBX), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SG Blocks CEO Paul Galvin and CFO Mahesh Shetty will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2017 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9716 International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6779 Conference ID: 13672689

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=126971 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.sgblocks.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through November 22, 2017.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13672689

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel ™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.