SG Blocks, Leading Innovator of Container-Based Structures, Retains Level Brands for Strategic Advisory and Consultancy Services with Chairman Emeritus Kathy Ireland

BROOKLYN, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - SG Blocks, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SGBX), a premier designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, has retained Encore Endeavor 1, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Level Brands, Inc., an innovative brand marketing and licensing company, for strategic advisory and consultancy services.

Under the collaboration, SG Blocks will work closely with Kathy Ireland, Chairman Emeritus and Chief Brand Strategist of Level Brands, Inc., along with EE1 managing director, Stephen Roseberry, Global Creative Director, Jon Carrasco, EE1 co-founder, Nic Mendoza and Tommy Meharey, co-founder of I'M1, a Marine and executive with extensive building contractor experience for kathy ireland® Wedding and Resorts, to refine and enhance its brand identity and marketing resources. Level Brands will also focus on corporate brand management and employ its socially responsible branding initiatives to support SG Blocks as it continues to be the leader in utilizing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction. Ireland will also serve as chief communicator for SG Blocks' environmentally friendly and disruptive method of construction that encompasses an ever-expanding roster of customers including Fortune 1000 companies, infrastructure companies, developers, human service organizations and the U.S. military.

"We are thrilled to announce our engagement with Level Brands and Kathy Ireland," stated Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks. "Kathy is one of the foremost business leaders in the world. Her guidance will be a valuable asset as SG Blocks continues to focus on our pipeline and expand our footprint with an efficient, green solution that both decreases lead time to market and lowers total building costs."

"SG Blocks is exclusively positioned as the only container supplier to receive an ESR from the International Code Council, which makes it a leader in the industry," stated Ireland. "It also achieved notable operational and financial milestones in the past year, including a successful IPO. Most importantly, all of us at Level Brands, greatly admire Paul's contributions to the nonprofit sector. SG Blocks is a creative, environmentally greener and affordable solution to businesses, nonprofits and people seeking a fresh, modern, realistic approach to diverse sectors who need new buildings and spaces. Housing, medical, retail, corporations, studios and nonprofits, will all benefit from this inspiring, innovative company. We look forward to working with Paul and his team," concluded Ireland.

SG Blocks was founded in 2007, and listed on the NASDAQ in June 2017. It utilizes code-engineered cargo shipping containers to construct and provide safe, strong and green structures and environments. Instead of consuming new steel and lumber, the firm capitalizes on the structural engineering and design parameters a shipping container must meet and repurposes them for use in building. This unique methodology is transformative and delivers to its customers a sustainable and scalable solution that lowers their costs and increases lead-time to market. Clients have included Lacoste, Puma, Mini Cooper, Aman, Taco Bell, Marriott, Starbucks, Equinox and several branches of the U.S. military.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

About Level Brands, Inc.

Level Brands creates bold, unconventional and socially responsible branding for leading businesses, with a focus on corporate brand management and consumer products marketing art, beauty, fashion, health & wellness, travel and entertainment. Licensed brand marketing is at the core of the Level Brand businesses: Ireland Men One, or I'M1, for millennial men and the women who love them; Encore Endeavor One, or EE1, corporate brand management and producer of experiential entertainment events and products across multiple platforms; Beauty & Pin-Ups, Level Brands' hair care and disruptive women's products brand. Level Brands, Inc. has filed an Offering Statement for the offering of its securities on Form 1-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission but the Offering Statement has not yet become qualified. You may obtain a copy of the most recent version of the Preliminary Offering Circular which is a part of the Offering Statement, with the following link: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1644903/000165495417008542/0001654954-17-008542-index.htm

The offering is being made only by means of the Offering Circular. No money or other consideration is being solicited at this time with respect to such an offering, and if sent in response to these materials for such an offering, it will not be accepted. No securities may be sold, and no offer to buy securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received for an offering under Regulation A+ until the Offering Statement is qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. An indication of interest made by a prospective investor in a Regulation A+ offering is non-binding and involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

Any information in this or any other communication or on Level Brands' website shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification for sale as provided in Regulation A+ in any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the SG Blocks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") Thus, actual results could be materially different. SG Blocks expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.