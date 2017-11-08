SG Blocks Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Construction Backlog Increases 700% from Prior Quarter to Record $77.1 Million Driven by Largest Project Awards in Company History

BROOKLYN, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - SG Blocks, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SGBX), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Key Third Quarter 2017 Financial & Operational Highlights:

Revenue increased 342% to $1.4 million, as compared to $0.3 million in Q3 2016.





Construction backlog increased 700% to $77.1 million, as compared to $9.7 million in Q2 2017 and $0.5 million at December 31, 2016.





Gross profit totaled $98,000, as compared to $58,000 in Q3 2016.





Net loss totaled $1.0 million, or ($0.25) per basic and diluted share.





Adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $0.5 million (see below for further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measurement).





Secured two low income housing development projects in New York State representing largest project awards in company history.





Retained Encore Endeavor 1, a wholly owned subsidiary of Level Brands for strategic advisory and consultancy services, in close coordination with Kathy Ireland, Chairman Emeritus and Chief Brand Strategist of Level Brands, Inc.





Engaged MZ Group to lead strategic investor relations and shareholder communication program.





Hired and appointed strategic sales personnel including Brian Adams as National Sales Director specializing in national and international sales strategies and its tactical implementation.





Rang the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square with company management, board of directors and investors.





Completed public offering of common stock with the exercise of an over-allotment option, generating $7.1 million in proceeds, net of issuance costs.

Management Commentary

"The third quarter of 2017 was highlighted with increased top line revenue performance and the largest project awards in company history that drove our construction backlog to a record $77.1 million, or approximately 525,000 square feet across 13 projects," said SG Blocks CEO, Paul Galvin. "The newly announced 390,000 square feet of low and mid-rise workforce housing developments in New York State are fully modular, prefabricated and constructed and represent the highest gross margin profile in our project portfolio.

"Other notable achievements made during the third quarter were the hiring of strategic sales and project personnel to expand our footprint in the United States while leveraging the ESR rating from the International Code Council issued to SG Blocks in the second quarter of 2017. Being the only container-based construction company with an ESR rating, we believe, significantly shortens the project approval process and will augur well for our pipeline going forward.

"On the operational front, our management team has: (i) initiated customer relationship management optimization to streamline all sales inquiries and business development initiatives; (ii) standardized contracts for all proposals; and (iii) commenced manufacturing capacity expansion discussions with new potential partners," continued Galvin.

CFO Mahesh Shetty commented: "On the financial front, we expect subsequent quarters to transition from low-margin projects to an anticipated margin of 20% as we commence projects that are fully modular and encompass design, architectural and engineering, construction and delivery phases. Based on current progress in the fourth quarter of 2017 and contingent on acceleration of delivery on certain projects, we expect to break-even in our cash flow by the first quarter of 2018. We believe that, given the asset-light nature of our business model, we can handle incremental revenue with a relatively modest increase in SG&A expense. We leverage both inventory and labor on our suppliers' balance sheets and, in most cases, pay for products and services only after we have been paid by the customers. Our model creates significant leverage and reduces working capital constraints to growth.

"We ended the third quarter of 2017 with $6.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, no debt, record backlog of $77.1 million and a project pipeline in excess of $200 million, positioning SG Blocks for significant financial performance in 2017 and beyond," concluded Shetty.

Galvin concluded: "The inflection point with our business is now clearly evident as both our operational and financial performance are in full gear. With a stable balance sheet, asset-light operating model, proprietary ESR certification and exclusive supplier relationship with North America's largest full-service supplier to the intermodal industry, we are well positioned to deliver cost-effective and seismic- and hurricane-safe solutions to both commercial and residential real estate markets.

"We look forward to sharing more on our developing story at the upcoming LD Micro Main Event institutional investor conference on December 6, 2017 in Los Angeles and the soon to be announced ribbon cutting ceremony for the Heart of Los Angeles Performing Arts and Enrichment Center."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Versus the Three Months Ended September 30, 2016

Revenue totaled $1.4 million in Q3 2017, an increase of 342% as compared to $0.3 million in Q3 2016. This increase in revenue was primarily a result of revenue being recognized on additional projects that are in progress during the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and due to a contract in the amount of $5.1 million having revenue recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2017 of approximately $1.1 million.

Construction backlog totaled $77.1 million at September 30, 2017, as compared to $9.7 million at June 30, 2017 and $0.5 million at December 31, 2016. The increase in backlog at the end of Q3 2017 as compared to the end of Q2 2017 was largely attributable to the commissioning of two low income housing development projects in New York state representing the largest project awards in company history, in the amounts of $55 million and $15 million. The two projects total 390,000 square feet of multi-story, multi-family projects and will be fully modular, prefabricated and constructed as an 'as-of-right' development. As of September 30, 2017, we had 13 projects, or approximately 525,000 square feet, in backlog.

Gross profit totaled $98,000 in Q3 2017 as compared to $58,000 in Q3 2016. Gross profit margin as a percentage of revenue decreased to 7% in Q3 2017, as compared to 18% in Q3 2016. Gross profit margin for Q3 2017 was negatively affected by an increase in the cost of revenue largely attributable to the cost of buying and modifying containers and lower margins on existing contracts. The company expects to achieve higher gross profit margins on new projects that are in the backlog.

Operating expenses increased to $1.1 million in Q3 2017 from $0.4 million in Q3 2016. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to an increase in payroll, amortization of intangible assets of $0.1 million and a one-time expense of $0.4 million for stock compensation.

Net loss totaled $1.0 million, or ($0.25) per basic and diluted share in Q3 2017, compared to net loss of $0.5 million, or ($1.11) per basic and diluted share, in Q3 2016. The increase in net loss was primarily due to stock compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $0.5 million. See below under the heading, "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a discussion of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of such measure to the most comparable measure calculated under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2017 totaled $6.1 million, as compared to $0.5 million at December 31, 2016. The substantial balance of cash as of the comparative periods resulted from the proceeds, net of issuance costs, of $7.1 million from the Company's public offering of common stock in June 2017.

Further details about the Company's results in the third quarter of 2017 are available in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to our results under GAAP, the Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for historical periods. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and have been presented as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We calculate EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax benefit (expense), depreciation and amortization. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before certain non-recurring adjustments such as loss on conversion of convertible debentures, change in fair value of financial instruments and stock compensation expense. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because they are important metrics used by management as one of the means by which it assesses our financial performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, provide investors with an additional financial analytical framework that may be useful in assessing our Company and our results of operations.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2017 Three Months Ended September 30,

2017 Net loss $ (3,439,303 ) $ (1,043,301 ) Addback interest expense 330,388 - Addback depreciation and amortization 442,590 148,020 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (2,666,325 ) (895,281 ) Addback loss on conversion of convertible debentures 1,018,475 - Less change in fair value of financial instruments (96,327 ) - Addback stock compensation expense 649,204 439,821 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (1,094,973 ) $ (455,460 )

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the SG Blocks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. SG Blocks expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30,

2017 December 31,

2016 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,098,336 $ 549,100 Short-term investment 30,029 30,017 Accounts receivable, net 357,197 234,518 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 59,224 33,349 Prepaid expenses 343,173 124,720 Inventory - 9,445 Total current assets 6,887,959 981,149 Equipment, net 7,668 5,559 Goodwill 4,162,173 4,162,173 Intangible assets, net 3,175,563 3,587,250 Totals $ 14,233,363 $ 8,736,131 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 927,724 $ 350,772 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 802,915 48,478 Deferred revenue - 72,788 Conversion option liabilities - 384,461 Total current liabilities 1,730,639 856,499 Convertible debentures, net of discounts - 2,446,337 Total liabilities 1,730,639 3,302,836 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 5,405,010 shares authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2017 and 1,801,670 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016 - 1,801,670 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 4,257,238 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2017 and 163,901 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016 42,573 1,639 Additional paid-in capital 17,206,030 4,936,562 Accumulated deficit (4,745,879 ) (1,306,576 ) Total stockholders' equity 12,502,724 5,433,295 Totals $ 14,233,363 $ 8,736,131

SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Successor For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2017 Successor For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Construction revenue $ 1,326,005 $ 238,781 Engineering services 68,947 76,929 Total 1,394,952 315,710 Cost of revenue: Construction revenue 1,242,113 189,520 Engineering services 54,942 68,423 Total 1,297,055 257,943 Gross profit 97,897 57,767 Operating expenses: Payroll and related expenses 749,407 155,455 General and administrative expenses 324,794 236,804 Marketing and business development expense 56,343 16,196 Pre-project expenses 11,657 22,633 Total 1,142,201 431,088 Operating loss (1,044,304 ) (373,321 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense - (123,412 ) Interest income 3 3 Other income 1,000 - Change in fair value of financial instruments - 18,345 Total 1,003 (105,064 ) Net loss before reorganization items (1,043,301 ) (478,385 ) Reorganization items: Legal and professional fees - (64,821 ) Total - (64,821 ) Net loss $ (1,043,301 ) $ (543,206 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted: Basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (1.11 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 4,177,890 491,357

SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Successor

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2017 Successor

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2016 Predecessor

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Construction revenue $ 2,728,462 $ 238,781 $ 1,004,216 Engineering services 272,817 76,929 52,007 Total 3,001,279 315,710 1,056,223 Cost of revenue: Construction revenue 2,375,139 189,520 816,076 Engineering services 229,227 68,423 43,898 Total 2,604,366 257,943 859,974 Gross profit 396,913 57,767 196,249 Operating expenses: Payroll and related expenses 1,385,005 155,455 367,254 General and administrative expenses 1,048,853 236,804 557,069 Marketing and business development expense 122,529 16,196 22,729 Pre-project expenses 28,304 22,633 26,411 Total 2,584,691 431,088 973,463 Operating loss (2,187,778 ) (373,321 ) (777,214 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (330,388 ) (123,412 ) (429,017 ) Interest income 11 3 8 Other income 1,000 - - Loss on conversion of convertible debentures (1,018,475 ) - - Change in fair value of financial instruments 96,327 18,345 - Total (1,251,525 ) (105,064 ) (429,009 ) Net loss before reorganization items (3,439,303 ) (478,385 ) (1,206,223 ) Reorganization items: Legal and professional fees - (64,821 ) (171,893 ) Gain on reorganization - - 713,379 Total - (64,821 ) 541,486 Net loss $ (3,439,303 ) $ (543,206 ) $ (664,737 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted: Basic and diluted $ (2.09 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 1,647,916 491,357 42,918,927