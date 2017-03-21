SGD Holdings, Ltd Executes Lease Agreement for Physical Office Location in Pueblo, Colorado

VENTURA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - SGD Holdings, Ltd ( OTC PINK : SGDH) has signed a lease for a physical office space in Pueblo, Colorado.

Harry Johansing, CEO, states, "The move to expand SGD Holdings, Ltd into the Cannabis Industry in the State of Colorado has begun. This office suite is located at 200 South Santa Fe Avenue in Pueblo, Colorado. Mr. Delmar Janovec, our new member of the Board of Directors acting as our representative, was able to locate and secure the space. Now that SGD Holdings, Ltd. has a physical presence in the State of Colorado we can start to focus on several opportunities that have already been presented."

Delmar Janovec, BOD, added, "This office space will serve as a great place for SGD Holdings to meet and greet with interested parties to examine the potential endeavors now being researched. The plan of implementation that CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (CGRW) followed will be the blueprint for SGD Holdings as I assist in their transition into the Cannabis Industry in the State of Colorado."

About EcoPaper, Inc.:

After developing an innovative and an economically feasible option for removing a portion of the more than 230,000 tons of agro-industrial waste generated annually by Costa Rica alone, EcoPaper, Inc. became among the first companies worldwide to create and implement processes for manufacturing and bringing to market tree-free, eco-friendly, beautiful, sustainable paper products of superior quality created from exotic tropical fibers. Founded by Harry Johansing, EcoPaper is proud that every sheet of EcoPaper product is smooth, acid-free, durable, chemical-free, and caringly manufactured.

Forward-Looking Statements: The statements in the press release that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from acquisitions or actions in development, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements in this document may also contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and factors include, but are not limited to, future capital needs, changes and delays in plans and schedules, or market acceptance. SGD Holdings, Ltd. undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.