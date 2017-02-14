SGS at 2017 ICPHSO: How to Ensure Compliance with Product Safety Regulations

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, will this week exhibit at the 2017 ICPHSO Annual Meeting and Symposium at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Hotel in Orlando, FL. The SGS team will include experts in testing household appliances, toys and other consumer products. They will be able to advise attendees on implementing best practices for complying with regulations, governing product safety, and risk management through supply chain monitoring.

The International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization, (ICPHSO), holds its annual meeting and training symposium to provide its global membership of health and safety professionals the opportunity to exchange ideas, share information, and address health and safety concerns affecting all consumers. SGS is a Platinum Sponsor of this year's Symposium, where the theme will be: Evaluating and Managing Risk.

SGS experts will be available throughout the show in various areas such as in the exhibit space at Booth #4, during the conference key meetings, during breakout sessions, and as sponsors at the evening reception on Wednesday, February 22nd at 6:15pm.

In late April, SGS will also be attending AHAM annual Home Appliance Industry trade association meeting. AHAM is celebrating 50 years as the voice of the home appliance manufacturing industry, with a goal to educate key manufacturers on the importance of testing and government compliance, with a large array of service solutions to support in household appliances.

