SGS Expands North America Laboratory To Include IECEx Hazardous Location Testing

Wider scope to include new standards for intrinsic safety

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, today announced that is has it has expanded the scope of its North American testing laboratory to include standards from the International Electrotechnical Commission Explosive (IECEx) Certification Body. This will provide global third-party services on electrical and electronic products for use in hazardous locations. This expansion will provide electrical and electronics manufacturers with testing capabilities in North America that reduce time-to-market. In addition, the new facility helps SGS provide a more unified and technically-aligned offering between SGS North America and SGS Baseefa located in the UK.

The IECEx system was created to facilitate international trade in equipment and services used in explosive atmospheres while maintaining the required level of safety. Explosive atmospheres include areas where flammable liquids, vapors, gasses or combustible dusts are likely to occur in quantities sufficient to cause a fire or explosion, for example at an oil refinery or mine.

"Having IECEx capabilities in North America complements the global certification needs of product manufacturers; opening the doors to over 30 markets by certifying their products to the SGS NA Listed Mark, IECEx, and ATEX," said Jedd Smith, Products for Hazardous Locations Technical Manager, SGS North America.

The new IECEx standards that have been added to the SGS scope include: IEC 60079-0, IEC 60079-11, and IEC 60079-15. This is in addition to the newly added ISA 60079 series of standards for US market access. The 60079 series of standards include products that are unable to cause an explosion but are used in a hazardous location.

For more information on the locations and contacts for SGS Intrinsic Safety Facilities, please visit: http://www.sgsgroup.us.com/en/Local/USA/Solutions/Hazardous-Locations.aspx.

About SGS

