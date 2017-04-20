SGS Showcasing Medical Devices Capabilities At ATA Telehealth 2.0 and 2nd Annual SGS Compliance Symposium

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification company, will exhibit at the Telehealth 2.0 conference in April, and host the 2nd Annual SGS Compliance Symposium in June.

Telehealth 2.0, the American Telemedicine Association's annual conference, will be at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL on April 23-25, 2017. Experts from SGS will be at booth #2635 to discuss and consult on the demanding and ever-changing testing, certification, and inspection requirements for electrical medical devices.

Telehealth 2.0 is the world's largest telehealth innovation and networking event. It provides a hands-on perspective of the role telehealth plays in advancing medicine, healthcare, and wellness. For more information, please visit: http://www.sgsgroup.us.com/en/Local/USA/Events/2017/04/ATA-2017.aspx.

SGS' 2nd Annual Compliance Symposium: Building Trust and Improving Lives is on June 6, 2017, at the Busbee Center at Gwinnett Technical College in Lawrenceville, GA. The symposium will feature SGS clients and industry experts discussing real-world case studies and recent changes in compliance regulations for innovations and advances in healthcare technology.

The workshops and technical sessions are complemented by testing demonstrations and a tour of SGS' state-of-the-art Electrical and Electronics testing facility. For more information and to register for this free symposium, please visit: http://www.sgsgroup.us.com/2017Symposium.

With specialized knowledge and accredited laboratories across the globe, SGS assists medical device manufacturers and their customers with every stage of the product lifecycle from design to safety and certification to operation.

