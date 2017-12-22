SGX Resources Inc. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Orders

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 22, 2017) - SGX Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SXR) (the "SGX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its application for revocation of its cease trade orders issued by the Manitoba Securities Commission ("MSC") and the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") and reciprocated by the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC").

The cease trade orders were issued due to the failure of the Company to file with the MSC, the ASC and the BCSC annual audited financial statements and annual MD&A for its financial year ended 2015. SGX has filed all financial statements and MD & A up to and including the most recent quarterly interim statements for the three month period ended September 30, 2017, and is now up to date in its continuous disclosure obligations.

In connection with the revocation of the cease trade orders, the Company has provided an undertaking to MSC that the Company will hold an annual meeting of shareholders with six (6) months from the date of revocation of the cease trade orders.

The Company's common shares are currently suspended from trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company anticipates that it will make application to re-list its common shares on a recognized Canadian stock exchange.

Please visit www.sedar.com for recent filings of the Company.

