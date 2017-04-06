Shaker Brings Employment Assessment Expertise to SIOP 2017 Conference

Company to Spotlight Virtual Job Tryout® Technology, Present during Nine Educational Sessions and Sponsor Conference Events and Annual Run

CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Shaker, the market leader in engaging, realistic job previews and custom simulations for pre-employment testing, today announced that it will present recruiting and assessment expertise and thought leadership during the Society for Industrial & Organizational Psychology's 32nd Annual Conference, SIOP 2017. This year's event will take place at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Fla. from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29.

The popular annual conference provides industrial and organizational (I-O) professionals with ample opportunity to connect with and learn about the latest practices, trends and innovations related to improving recruiting, hiring and employee retention. Set to exhibit, sponsor and attend SIOP 2017, Shaker will also be sharing thought leadership and recent research during the following educational sessions:

The CIP Model of Leadership: Research Advancements and New Directions (Thursday, April 27; 12:30 p.m.) - This symposium and forum session will feature Shaker associate Carter Gibson, reviewing more than a decade of research on the charismatic, ideological, pragmatic (CIP) model of leadership.

Will Technology Make Assessment Obsolete? (Thursday, April 27; 1:30 p.m.) - Shaker's vice president, Research and Innovation, Eric J. Sydell, and associate Jensen T. Mecca, will join a panel about the future of assessment technology, looking at the impact of trends such as big data, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and more.

Gaming and Gamification IGNITE: Current Trends in Research and Application (Thursday, April 27; 5:00 p.m.) - This IGNITE/Research Incubator session will explore current trends and practices, highlighting work from Shaker associates Mecca, Alison E. Carr and Andrew J. Barsa with Christine L. Pusilo of Amazon titled, "Gaming the System: Psychometric Rigor, Device Agnosticism, and Gamified Assessments."

High-Fidelity Simulation Scoring Practices: Tricks of the Trade Revealed! (Friday, April 28; 8:00 a.m.) - Lei Qin, Insights team leader for Shaker, joins this combined presentation and panel discussion to share case study examples and empirical evidence of simulation scoring practices.

Agile I-O: Toolkit for Faster Better R&D (Friday, April 28; 8:00 a.m.) - Here, Sydell and other research and development leaders will explain how Agile works in I-O, focusing on team design, project management and research design.

Tell Me about It: Making the Case for Case-Based RJPs (Friday, April 28; 10:00 a.m.) - This poster presentation will spotlight Mecca's work on an experiment examining the influence of alternative delivery methods of realistic job previews (RJPs) on the strength of organizational climate perceptions.

Get It Together: When Assessment Practices and Business Strategy Converge (Friday, April 28; 4:00 p.m.) - Shaker associate Noelle Frantz and vice president, Business Development and Strategy, Marc Wenzel will moderate a discussion with four leading I-O professionals about how differing corporate values and strategies influence assessment and other HR practices.

The I-O of the Future: Identifying and Closing Skill Gaps (Saturday, April 29; 12:30 p.m.) - During this panel, Shaker managing associate Daly Vaughn will share his thoughts on future skill needs and offer practical steps organizations can take to prepare in the coming years.

An Examination of Candidate Completion Rates (Saturday, April 29; 1:30 p.m.) - This Shaker-chaired symposium will include Gibson and Vaughn along with Michael J. Hudy, vice president, Selection Science, and relationship manager Daniel B. Koletsky. Along with presenters from academic, internal consulting and external consulting roles, this forum will share findings about factors impacting candidate completion rates and discuss the implications for organizations.





Joseph P. Murphy, Shaker's executive vice president, shared, "In an already competitive hiring landscape, today's employers are keen to recruit the right talent with the right skills at the right time. As a result, organizations are looking to evidence-based hiring technologies to help recruiters streamline processes, enhance candidate experiences and make quality hires quickly. Shaker is looking forward to presenting and meeting with attendees at SIOP 2017, a perfect forum for discussing the role of assessments, selection science and more."

Shaker will also exhibit its Virtual Job Tryout pre-employment assessment solutions during the event in Booth No. 200. In addition, Shaker is a Diamond Partner of the SIOP 2017 Conference and co-sponsor of the 25th Frank Landy 5K Fun Run scheduled for Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 a.m. EDT.

