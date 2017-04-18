Shaker Brings Virtual Job Tryout to DirectEmployers 2017 Annual Meeting

CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) -

Shaker, the market leader in engaging, realistic job previews and custom simulations for pre-employment testing

Will spotlight its Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) solutions during the DirectEmployers 2017 Annual Meeting and Conference.

The conference will take place Tuesday, May 9 - Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Crowne Plaza at Union Station

123 W. Louisiana St.

Indianapolis, Ind.

While applying and interviewing for jobs, candidates dig around for information about potential employers, learning about an organization's products and services, reading employee testimonials and looking for insights into company values and culture. At the same time, employers keep an eye out for certain types of skills, professional experience and personality traits. During the DirectEmployers 2017 Annual Meeting and Conference (DEAM), themed "The Year of the Candidate," the team from Shaker will highlight its Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) technology, which uses HireScience™ to help recruiters better identify best-fit candidates. Using simulation design that gives candidates a realistic preview of the job, the organization and its culture, VJT technology works to enhance the candidate experience, save recruiters time and ultimately decrease new-hire turnover. By gathering objective and standardized data about candidate capabilities through a multimethod evaluation, VJT equips recruiters with the ability to identify individuals who are apt to be successful and engaged employees.

HR professionals, recruiters and hiring managers interested in learning how VJT combines selection science, predictive modeling and human judgment to improve quality of hire are encouraged to visit Shaker in the demo hall. For more information about DEAM 2017, visit http://deam17.directemployers.org.

Shaker's Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) technology uses HireScience™, enabling recruiters to combine the best of predictive analytics and human judgment. Recruiters identify best-fit candidates with more precision, increase new-hire retention, and improve quality of hire. VJT technology delivers pre-employment assessments as day-in-the-life experiences that educate and engage while obtaining a work sample that predicts job fit and competencies critical for success. VJT technology is available in Standard and Enterprise (custom) configurations. It has been deployed in most industries for entry-level to mid-management positions. More information can be found at shakercg.com.