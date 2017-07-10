Shaker to Share Secrets of Adapting Assessments to Mobile Marketplace at IPAC 2017 Conference

CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) -

WHO:

Eric Sydell, vice president of Research and Innovation at Shaker, the market leader in engaging, realistic job previews and custom simulations for pre-employment testing

WHAT:

Will reveal how Shaker adapted its Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) assessments for a better mobile experience at the International Personnel Assessment Council (IPAC) 2017 Conference.

WHEN:

Sydell will present Monday, July 17 from 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CDT.

The IPAC 2017 Conference is July 16-19.

WHERE:

Sheraton Birmingham Hotel

2101 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North

Birmingham, Ala.

DETAILS:

Last year, for the first time in history, the number of people accessing the web via a mobile device surpassed desktop traffic, finally forcing the recruiting and assessment industries to adapt to a new, mobile-first market. Shaker's Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) technology led the industry into new frontiers using gamification, simulation and validation to increase recruiter efficiency, reduce new-hire turnover and improve new-hire performance. In this session, Vice President of Research and Innovation Eric Sydell, Ph.D., will discuss how Shaker adapted its groundbreaking platform to deliver an engaging candidate experience on mobile, and what implications their experience has for selection science.

For event information, visit http://www.ipacweb.org/2017IPAC.

ABOUT SHAKER

Shaker's Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) technology uses HireScience™, enabling recruiters to combine the best of predictive analytics and human judgment. Recruiters identify best-fit candidates with more precision, increase new-hire retention, and improve quality of hire. VJT technology delivers pre-employment assessments as day-in-the-life experiences that educate and engage while obtaining a work sample that predicts job fit and competencies critical for success. VJT technology is available in Standard and Enterprise (custom) configurations. It has been deployed in most industries for entry-level to mid-management positions. More information can be found at shakercg.com.