Shaker Virtual Job Tryout Named a Top HR Product of 2017 by Human Resource Executive

Standard-Edition Virtual Job Tryout Helps Predict On-the-Job Performance and Improve Quality of Hire

CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Shaker, the market leader in engaging, realistic job previews and custom simulations for pre-employment testing, today announced that its Standard-Edition Virtual Job Tryout has been selected as a Top HR Product of 2017 by Human Resource Executive® magazine. Shaker was honored with the Top Product designation today during the 20th Annual HR Technology® Conference and Expo at The Venetian Las Vegas.

Brian Stern, Ph.D., president of Shaker said, "Talent acquisition leaders want to hire employees that will be successful in their roles, offer candidates the opportunity to decide if the role is right for them and reduce the organizational impact of turnover. The science behind our candidate-centric Standard Virtual Job Tryout is designed to help recruiters identify the best applicants, while offering candidates an engaging and interactive preview of the job and company. We're thrilled that Human Resource Executive recognizes the value of our unique approach and has named the Shaker Standard-Edition Virtual Job Tryout a Top HR Product for 2017."

David Shadovitz, editor of Human Resource Executive, offered, "Human Resource Executive has been evaluating HR products for more than 25 years. Our Top HR Products contest identifies and celebrates the year's most innovative human resources solutions. We measure submissions based on the product's level of invention, value added to HR, intuitiveness for the user and the ability to deliver what it promises. The Shaker Standard-Edition Virtual Job Tryout exceeded these criteria and was chosen after extensive evaluation and product demonstrations."

Shaker's Standard Virtual Job Tryout consists of ready-to-use, pre-employment assessments designed for specific job types that allow candidates to test-drive a similar position at the hiring organization. Based upon years of experience predicting job performance in specific jobs, Standard Virtual Job Tryouts use gamification, simulation and validation to deliver immediate and measureable results. The Standard Virtual Job Tryouts obtain objective and standardized candidate data from a multi-method evaluation experience that mirrors the complexity commonly found in a specific job. The solution allows recruiters and hiring managers to search, sort, rank and identify best-fit candidates quickly and objectively, and can be set up with or without integration into an organization's applicant tracking system.

"By completing the Standard Virtual Job Tryout, candidates receive a realistic preview of the job they're applying for, while hiring organizations get a work sample that can help predict on-the-job performance," said Eric Sydell, Ph.D., vice president, Research and Innovation at Shaker. "It's very exciting to be selected by the editors of Human Resource Executive for our Standard Virtual Job Tryout solution, which allows talent acquisition teams to spend more time with the best-fit candidates in an applicant pool and ultimately, improve their quality of hire."

