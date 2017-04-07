Share Your Love Story, Win a Free Minneapolis Wedding

Courtyard Minneapolis is giving away a free wedding, #MplsWeddingGiveaway

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Apr 7, 2017) - The East Town Ballroom at the Courtyard Minneapolis Downtown is giving away a wedding reception to be held at the property, valued at up to $10,000. Couples are invited to share their love story in a 30-second video on the Courtyard Minneapolis Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CourtyardMPLS.

Couples must visit the hotel's Facebook page and submit a 30 second video by May 31st, with a winner to be chosen in early June. The winning couple can pick their date (based on existing availability) through December 2018. Guests can also use the hashtag to share their video and their story on Twitter and Instagram.

The exclusive offer includes a waived room rental fee, complimentary king suite for the night of the wedding, salad and entrée course with a selection of two entrée choices, complimentary cake cutting, and a personalized wedding reservations page for attendees. Winners will also enjoy a 15' by 21' dance floor, complimentary champagne toast with dinner, and a personalized tasting session for the bride and groom with the hotel catering manager.

The reception includes choice of white or grey floor-length table cloths with white or grey napkins, specialty tables, including a cake table, DJ table, gift table and memorial table, complimentary risers for head table, draping on ceiling and behind the head table, up-lights with choice of color, and one hour house beer and wine with choice of two passed apps.

The East Town Ballroom provides 5,200 square feet of space, along with 2,000 square feet of pre-function space for drinks and small bites before the celebration. Its iconic setting and classic décor set the perfect stage for unforgettable weddings year-round. For more information, guests or wedding planners can contact the hotel Wedding Specialist Christine Formico directly at 1-612-638-4670.

About Courtyard Minneapolis Downtown

