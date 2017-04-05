Shareholder Files Early Warning Report in Parkit Enterprise Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - Leonite Capital LLC, 1 Hillcrest Center Drive, Suite 232, Spring Valley, NY 10977 ("Leonite" or the "Acquiror"), announces today that it has filed the early warning report in respect of its acquisition of 460,500 common shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (the "Company").

Leonite, acting jointly, acquired common shares of the Company during January 27, 2016 through April 3, 2017. Prior to the filing of the early warning report, Leonite had ownership, acting jointly, over 2,964,100 common shares, representing approximately 9.2% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Following the acquisition of common shares of the Company by the Acquiror on April 4, 2017, Leonite, acting jointly, has ownership over 3,424,600 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 10.6% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

The Acquiror acquired these securities for investment purposes and has no present intention to acquire further securities of the Company, although it may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System. A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Company's documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

