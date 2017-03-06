Sharper Image's Google Shopping Campaign Profit Increases 110% With Marin Software

Renowned brand uses Marin's SKU-level bidding for shopping campaigns

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Today, Marin Software Incorporated ( NYSE : MRIN), a leading provider of cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies, announced that Sharper Image used Marin Search to increase profits 110% over the 2016-2017 holiday season for its Google Shopping campaigns. Sharper Image also realized significant efficiency gains with Marin's automated reporting.

Sharper Image is an e-commerce company offering consumers an engaging way to find the latest home electronics, air purifiers, and other lifestyle products. After its 2015 holiday season, Sharper Image decided it needed a technology partner to help it master the complexities of Google Shopping from an analytics, automation, and bidding perspective in order to accomplish its goal of improving profits in the 2016 season.

Sharper Image began working with Marin Software in the spring of 2016 to improve profits beyond what it achieved in 2015. Marin Software's account management team advised Sharper Image to take advantage of the full suite of retail features available, and shared some best practices to help in that effort. Changes were made, Sharper Image enabled Marin's automation and bidding solutions, and it yielded a 110% year-over-year increase in Sharper Image's Google Shopping profits in 2016.

"Since Marin allows us to bid down to the SKU level, we're able to give every single product in our catalog the appropriate bid," said Kirk Ciarrocchi, Search Marketing Manager, Sharper Image. "Increasing our holiday shopping campaign profit by over 100% is a significant feat that Marin Software enabled."

"We're happy we were able to provide Sharper Image with an intelligent, automated bidding solution," said Patrick Hutchison, Product Marketing Manager for Search at Marin Software. "There's a good reason Google Shopping Ads are a product of choice for retail advertisers, and we're proud to be able to raise the bar on our customers' search advertising performance."

About Sharper Image

Sharper Image is an American brand, founded in 1977. Sharper Image products are fun, unique, and innovative and span across numerous lifestyle categories, including electronics, health, wellness, beauty, home, recreation fitness, and travel, just to name a few. Sharper Image products are available for purchase via the Sharper Image's direct mail catalog and at https://www.sharperimage.com. To stay up to date with the latest news from Sharper Image, follow @SharperImage on Twitter and Instagram. Become a fan of Sharper Image on Facebook at facebook.com/Sharperimage.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated's ( NYSE : MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin provides industry leading enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies to measure, manage, and optimize billions of dollars in annualized ad spend across the web and mobile devices. Offering an integrated SaaS ad management platform for search, social, and display advertising, Marin helps digital marketers improve financial performance, save time, and make better decisions. Advertisers use Marin to create, target, and convert precise audiences based on recent buying signals from users' search, social, and display interactions. Headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in eight countries, Marin's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit marinsoftware.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

