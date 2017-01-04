Sunworks to offer commercial and industrial customers zero-down financing for solar plus storage installations

SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - Sharp Electronics Corporation's Energy Systems and Services Group (Sharp) announces today that its SmartStorage® system was selected as the primary energy storage system by Sunworks, a leading California and Nevada-based solar installer. The SmartStorage® system is an intelligent, lithium-ion based solution that uses predictive learning to reduce peak electricity consumption during demand spikes. Sunworks will implement SmartStorage® products into upcoming commercial building projects, thereby allowing customers to benefit from peak energy and peak demand savings simultaneously.

"Sunworks is highly recognized in the industry for quality solar installations. By joining forces to offer their industry-leading solar solutions plus our innovative SmartStorage® system, customers can optimize their energy usage," said Carl Mansfield, General Manager and Founder of Sharp's Energy Systems and Services Group. "Increasingly, Sharp's customers are seeing the benefits of storage paired with solar, resulting in savings from expensive peak demand charges. We're happy to offer a hybrid solar plus storage solution that enables commercial property owners to shift more of their capital to operations instead of expensive utility bills."

Sunworks and Sharp expect an increase in the adoption of hybrid solar plus storage energy solutions, especially for projects that reside in areas facing peak demand rates in excess of $18/kW. With its California presence and direct access to Sharp's zero-down financing program, Sunworks now plans to evaluate all of its commercial projects. For any site that demonstrates a strong economic benefit from a solar plus storage solution, Sunworks will install the SmartStorage® system.

"We are seeing the market move toward energy storage," said Jim Nelson, CEO of Sunworks. "This is an opportunity to grow our business and provide our customers with a reliable, high performing, and high quality storage solution that can deliver savings. We found that Sharp offered the best solution within the energy storage market and we plan to deploy the SmartStorage® system to all of our commercial projects where the economics make sense."

The SmartStorage® system features Sharp's sophisticated, predictive analytics application that manages the release of energy from batteries at the precise time it's needed to avoid demand charges. As an option for all SmartStorage® system installations, Sharp offers a 10-Year Asset Management Service Agreement coupled with a 10-Year Performance Guarantee that includes routine and unscheduled maintenance. If guaranteed peak demand reductions are not met, Sharp will compensate for the deficit in promised peak demand reductions.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation's Energy Systems and Services Group

Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC) is the U.S. division of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SEC's Energy Systems and Services Group (ESSG) focuses on developing innovative energy management products for the U.S. market. ESSG introduced the SmartStorage® behind-the-meter energy storage system, an energy storage solution designed to reduce peak demand usage for commercial and industrial buildings. Sharp's industry-first 10-year performance guarantee is included with their 10-year operations and maintenance service agreement, an option available for all SmartStorage® system installations. Sharp's integrated SmartStorage® solar hybrid solution is available with no money down financing options. For more information, visit: https://www.sharpsmartstorage.com/.

About Sunworks

Founded in 1983, Sunworks, Inc. has emerged as a premier provider of solar power solutions for both consumers and businesses. We're committed to quality construction practices that always exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety. Today, Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance oriented solutions for the agriculture, commercial, government, public works, residential, and utility industries. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we standby in order to support our customers above and beyond their expectations.