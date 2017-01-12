Shaw Announces AGM Vote Results

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - Shaw Communications Inc. ("Shaw") announced that, at its annual general meeting held earlier today, the resolutions proposed in Shaw's proxy circular were carried.

The detailed results from the annual general meeting are as follows.

1. Election of each of the following fifteen nominees as directors of the Corporation (by ballot):

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Peter J. Bissonnette 19,951,538 >99.99 200 - Adrian I. Burns 19,951,738 100.00 - - Richard R. Green 19,951,538 >99.99 200 - Lynda Haverstock 19,948,453 99.98 3,285 0.02 Gregg Keating 19,948,453 99.98 3,285 0.02 Michael W. O'Brien 19,951,538 >99.99 200 - Paul K. Pew 19,951,738 100.00 - - Jeffrey C. Royer 19,951,738 100.00 - - Bradley S. Shaw 19,951,738 100.00 - - Jim Shaw 19,951,738 100.00 - - JR Shaw 19,951,538 >99.99 200 - JC Sparkman 19,948,253 99.98 3,485 0.02 Carl E. Vogel 19,951,588 >99.99 150 - Sheila C. Weatherill 19,951,538 >99.99 200 - Willard H. Yuill 19,948,253 99.98 3,485 0.02

2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Corporation (by show of hands - proxy result shown):

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 19,901,118 100.00 - -

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw is an enhanced connectivity provider. Our Consumer division serves consumers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Our Wireless division provides wireless voice and data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure. The Business Network Services division provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, telephony, video and fleet tracking services. The Business Infrastructure Services division, through ViaWest, provides hybrid IT solutions including colocation, cloud computing and security and compliance for North American enterprises.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (TSX:SJR.B)(TSX:SJR.PR.A)(TSX:SJR.PR.B)(NYSE:SJR)(TSX VENTURE:SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.