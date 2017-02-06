Shaw Announces National Partnership With Canadian Red Cross and Kicks Off Campaign to End Bullying

Shaw Communications encourages Canadians to speak up against bullying with a #PinkShirtPromise

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) -

Shaw to donate $1 to bullying prevention programs in Canada for every social media post using #PinkShirtPromise from now to Pink Shirt Day on February 22.

Shaw to support Canadian Red Cross and its Respect Education Beyond the Hurt program in schools across Canada.

Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR.B)(TSX:SJR.PR.A)(TSX:SJR.PR.B)(NYSE:SJR)(TSX VENTURE:SJR.A) today announced the launch of its #PinkShirtPromise social media campaign, a platform for Canadians to speak up and help shape a future for children and communities that is free of bullying.

Now in its third year, the #PinkShirtPromise campaign has seen thousands of Canadians make commitments to join the movement against bullying. This year, Shaw will donate $1 for every social media post with #PinkShirtPromise to the Canadian Red Cross and other charitable organizations who are working to end bullying – at school, on the playground, and online. The #PinkShirtPromise campaign starts today and culminates with Pink Shirt Day on February 22.

Statistics show that in 90% of bullying incidents, peers are present and watching – yet it stops within 10 seconds when a bystander steps in.1

"The research is increasingly clear that bullying has become a significant public health issue that requires people working together to eliminate it," said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, Communications and Public Relations, Shaw Communications. "Every social media post made with the Pink Shirt Promise hashtag represents an individual willing to take a stand, speak up, or make a positive commitment for kids and youth while generating funds to support the real and lasting efforts of charities working to end bullying."

A longstanding partner of the Canadian Red Cross, Shaw will be supporting the organization's Respect Education Beyond the Hurt program through this year's #PinkShirtPromise campaign. The Red Cross program reaches thousands of students in schools across Canada each year, providing resources, training, and online courses to teach kids the importance of promoting respect, building empathy, and fostering healthy relationships. Targeted at youth in grades 6-12, Beyond the Hurt has educated millions of Canadian kids through training and certifying Youth Facilitators in schools and youth-serving organizations.

"Now, more than ever, kids and adults need help to recognize, respond to, and prevent bullying," said Judi Fairholm, National Director of Respect Education at the Canadian Red Cross. "With the support of Shaw, we will continue to educate and promote respectful, healthy relationships to thousands of Canadians."

To make it easier for Canadians to post their #PinkShirtPromise pledges, Shaw will open up its Shaw Go WiFi Network across Western Canada on Pink Shirt Day, February 22. The network is already available to all Shaw Internet subscribers; others can access the Guest Network by selecting 'ShawGuest' from the list of available options at more than 80,000 hotspots across Western Canada.

For more information on #PinkShirtPromise, please visit shaw.ca/PinkShirtPromise.

For more information on Canadian Red Cross programs and bullying prevention, please click here.

1 Source: PREVnet, http://www.prevnet.ca/research/bullying-statistics.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc. is an enhanced connectivity provider. Our Consumer division serves consumers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Our Wireless division provides wireless voice and data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure. The Business Network Services division provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, telephony, video and fleet tracking services. The Business Infrastructure Services division, through ViaWest, provides hybrid IT solutions including colocation, cloud computing and security and compliance for North American enterprises.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.