April 27, 2017 18:34 ET

Shaw Communications Restores Internet and Phone Services After Brief Outage

All Internet and phone services were restored as of 4pm MT for a significant number of Shaw customers across Western Canada impacted by a brief outage this afternoon.

The outage began at 1:27pm MT today, as a result of a software failure during a routine upgrade to our network. We are further investigating the cause.

We sincerely apologize to our customers for this inconvenience.

