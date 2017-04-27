Shaw Communications Restores Internet and Phone Services After Brief Outage

April 27, 2017 18:34 ET
All Internet and phone services were restored as of 4pm MT for a significant number of Shaw customers across Western Canada impacted by a brief outage this afternoon.
The outage began at 1:27pm MT today, as a result of a software failure during a routine upgrade to our network. We are further investigating the cause.
We sincerely apologize to our customers for this inconvenience.
