Shaw Welcomes Mike Sievert to its Board

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 26, 2017) - Shaw Communications Inc. ("Shaw") (TSX:SJR.B)(TSX:SJR.PR.A)(TSX:SJR.PR.B)(NYSE:SJR)(TSX VENTURE:SJR.A), on behalf of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), is pleased to announce the nomination of Mike Sievert who will be joining the Board at its January 11, 2018 Annual General Meeting ("2018 AGM").

Mike Sievert is currently the Chief Operating Officer of T-Mobile US, having had a successful career in operations and marketing in senior roles at several organizations, including Clearwire, Microsoft, AT&T Wireless and E*TRADE Financial.

"We are very excited to have Mike join us as a board member. He brings a wealth of wireless operations experience to the Board," said JR Shaw, Executive Chair of Shaw.

"Mike also brings depth of business-to-consumer marketing expertise in the industry which will complement our customer focused approach as we continue to grow and chart our unique path for our wireless business," added Brad Shaw, Chief Executive Officer, Shaw.

"I look forward to joining and making contributions to the Board," said Mike Sievert, "Shaw is at an exciting point in its evolution to becoming a world-class converged player, and I welcome the opportunity to support the company through this journey."

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc. is an enhanced connectivity provider. Our Consumer division serves consumers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Our Wireless division provides wireless voice and data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure. The Business Network Services division provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, telephony and video.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (TSX:SJR.B)(TSX:SJR.PR.A)(TSX:SJR.PR.B)(NYSE:SJR)(TSX VENTURE:SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.