Shawn Firehock Joins 4Cite as Vice President of Strategic Growth

ALBANY, NY--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - 4Cite, the first and only full-service, Real-Time Interaction Management services provider, today announced that Shawn Firehock has joined the company as Vice President of Strategic Growth. In this position, Shawn will oversee 4Cite's worldwide sales team and be responsible for supporting the company's strategic sales mission, performance and growth.

"Shawn is a digital transformation leader with 20 years of experience delivering strategic value to his clients and leading successful sales organizations," said 4Cite Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jack Sturn. "He has proven experience defining, implementing and leading the execution of high impact solutions that drive measurable growth and optimization of client operations. We are thrilled to have him on the 4Cite team."

Most recently Firehock was Vice President, Digital Consulting Leader with EXL, a global provider of digital transformation, analytics and operations management solutions. Prior roles include strategy and growth leadership positions with Blue Slate Solutions, SS&C Advent software and Pega.

About 4Cite

Albany, New York-based 4Cite is the first and only full-service, Real-Time Interaction Management services provider with a centralized Interaction Hub that uses innovative web visitor identification technology and advanced data and analytics to identify previously unidentifiable customers and influence their purchasing activity.

