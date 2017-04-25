LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - RESAAS Services Inc. ( CSE : RSS) ( OTCQX : RSASF), a cloud-based social business platform for licensed real estate professionals, is pleased to announce that it will be working with Shea Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in North America, to digitally market its latest development in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

Shea Homes recently announced its newest high-end development, "Azure", a Shea Signature™ Community with 66 homes located within the 105-acre master-planned community known as The Ritz-Carlton, Paradise Valley. Pursuant to a service agreement with Shea Homes, RESAAS will be coordinating and executing a series of digital marketing initiatives across multiple media types to drive awareness of the new development.

"Azure will be a collection of homes inspired by paradise with unprecedented architectural styles, the ability to personalize and style each home and one of the most sought-after addresses in the Southwest," said Ken Peterson, VP of Sales and Marketing at Shea Homes Arizona.

RESAAS is set to empower Shea Homes to connect with a highly targeted audience of agents who represent the ideal buyer demographic for these stunning new homes, based on factors such as agent location, listing patterns, referral activity and real estate designations. This provides a highly efficient channel to market the Azure project to the REALTOR® community based on Shea Homes' target market.

"Over the years RESAAS has proven to be a leading source of new business for agents that use our services," said Tom Rossiter, CEO at RESAAS. "We are looking forward to bringing this new opportunity to select members of the RESAAS community and assisting Shea Homes with its sales and marketing plan for this latest development."

