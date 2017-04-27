Sheckler Foundation Reveals Extensive Line-Up for 8th Annual Skate for a Cause, Presented by Oakley

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Today, the Sheckler Foundation announces its complete line-up of pro skateboarders, sponsors and charities for its 8th Annual Skate For A Cause (SFAC), taking place on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the etnies Skatepark of Lake Forest. Admission is FREE to this family-friendly skate jam and carnival for all ages. Skate For A Cause features games, prizes, food and five skate contests presented by the Sheckler Foundation's generous sponsors.

Confirmed pro and AM skateboarders for the 8th Annual Skate For A Cause include:

Aaron Astorga

Aidan Campbell

Alex Midler

Andy MacDonald

Asher Bradshaw

Austen Seaholm

Barney Page

Bill Weiss

Billy Marks

Boo Johnson

Chaz Ortiz

Chris Cole

Chris Joslin

Christian Hosoi

Christian Sereika

Cody McEntire

Daniel Vargas

Danny Way

Dave Bachinsky

Dave Duncan

Dave Hackett

David Gonzalez

David Reyes

Eddie Hadvina

Eddie Reategui

Fabrizio Santos

Felipe Gustavo

Greg Lutzka

Jamie Tancowny

Jim Gray

Jordan Hoffart

Kane Sheckler

Kelvin Hoefler

Kevin Romar

Letícia Bufoni

Lincoln Ueda

Manny Santiago

Matt Berger

Micky Papa

Neal Mims

Nick Dompierre

Pat Channita

Pat Ngoho

Ryan Decenzo

Ryan Sheckler

Samarria Brevard

Sasha Steinhorst

Sean Sheffey

Sewa Kroetkov

Shane Sheckler

Taylor McClung

Tom Schaar

Tony Tave

Torey Pudwill

Trent McClung

Trevor McClung

Trey Wood

Tyler Hendley

Yuri Facchini

Yuto Horigome

Enjoy all the action inside the skatepark and hang out with the invited pros with limited VIP tickets. VIP Tickets are available now for a $50 donation at ShecklerFoundation.org. Donations will help fund the Sheckler Foundation's "Be the Change" initiative, benefiting injured action sports athletes and children in need.

Join the Sheckler Foundation for an action-packed day:

10:00 a.m. - Gates Open to the Public for the Carnival Village

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Legends Bowl Practice

11:30 a.m. - 11:50 a.m. - Adaptive Skate Kollective & WCMX Demo

12:00 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. - BE THE CHANGE Legends Bowl Contest

1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Plan B SkaterCross Contest

2:45 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. - Red Bull Tech Center Best Trick Contest

3:15 p.m. - 3:40 p.m. - Oakley Tranny Best Trick Contest

3:45 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - TILLYS Stairs, Hubbas, Rails Best Trick Contest

4:30 p.m. - Awards

4:45 p.m. - SF Raffle Winners Announced at SF booth

5:00 p.m. - Carnival Ends

Confirmed sponsors for the 8th Annual Skate For A Cause include:

Chronic Taco

Ethika

etnies

Grizzly

Just Have Fun

Melin

Oakley

Plan B

Red Bull

Roth Capital

Tech Deck

TILLYS

UFC

Woodward West

Past "Be the Change" recipients, finalists and local charities will join the Sheckler Foundation to spread awareness and educate attendees on initiating change within their communities. Charities include:

Ashley Wade Foundation

A Skate

Nick's Picks

SC Skatepark Coalition

TACA

Tilly's Life Center

Traveling Stories

Skate for a Cause started in 2010 as a way for the Sheckler Foundation to raise resources and awareness to contribute to the many causes that directly benefit and enrich the lives of children and injured action sports athletes. The Sheckler Foundation's mission is to "Be the Change" and this year's Skate for a Cause is raising resources to empower people to do just that. Through its "Be the Change" program, the Sheckler Foundation will provide several organizations and individuals with financial grants and additional support with the money and resources raised at Skate For A Cause.

For additional info on the Sheckler Foundation and its 8th Annual Skate For A Cause, follow @SheckFoundation on Twitter and stay connected with the foundation on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About The Sheckler Foundation:

Founded in 2008, The Sheckler Foundation was created as an avenue for Ryan Sheckler, his family, friends and business associates to give back to the community and industry that they are so grateful for. Fueled by the desire to contribute to the many causes that directly benefit and enrich the lives of children and injured action sports athletes, The Sheckler Foundation will produce fundraising events, passion projects and web-based initiatives to raise capital and awareness. Our ultimate goal is to empower our community to "Be the Change!"

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/27/11G137232/Images/Sheckler-Foundation-Skate-for-a-Cause-9ad4db9210889ccf8c0fa2cf0a3c8b8c.jpg