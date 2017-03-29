Shema Kolainu Workshop on Verbal Behavior: A Step Further

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Shema Kolainu - Hear our voices, the school and center for autism an educational organization dedicated to the support and education of individuals with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) held its 7th free autism workshop at Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City on Tuesday. March's workshop focused how we teach language to kids with Autism, explaining what is a Verbal Behavior. Autistics, their families, and therapists, professors, and other health care professionals were the targeted persons in Tuesday's program.

IEP Coordinator of Shema Kolainu, Mrs. Chani Katz discussed behavioral and educational/developmental, which when properly applied enable autistic population achieve significant success.

Mrs. Katz has a mission of improving lives of individuals with autism through exploring the Tact, the verbal response to a verbal stimulus that individuals, organizations, and even entire countries experience.

An autobiographical structure combining experiences of others on the autism spectrum, of making fulfilling and productive lives for individuals with autism.

Understanding the function of language is critical to promoting the acquisition of speech and language. Hence, Mrs. Katz illustrated / showed how the Verbal Behavior focuses attention on the functional analysis of language. She stressed, drawing on Skinner's Verbal Behavior models: Echoic, Mand, Tact and Intraverbal.

The session ends with summarizing focus the main topics thinking to the rest of humanity and finally, to the audience themselves who interacted with Mrs. Katz through questions and answers.

About Shema Kolainu

Shema Kolainu - Hear our Voices, is a pioneer in the field of special needs education and its series of 10 workshops have drawn great reviews. The workshop series is a great opportunity to gain knowledge from some of the best resources in the field of autism. "Autism doesn't discriminate," Dr. Joshua Weinstein CEO & Founder, says. "It's across the board."

NYC Council Autism Initiative Funding helps make the workshops possible. The next workshop will be in April 25th, 2017. Admissions are free of charge. If you would like to partake in their programs, please send an email to communications@skhov.org or join us on www.shemakolainu.org. You can always catch the replay on the webinar platform www.skautismwebinars.org. Also, please note that icare4autism 2017 International Conference will be held in July 5 and 6 at the Pennsylvania Hotel in NYC and Early Bird Registration is open for a limited time.