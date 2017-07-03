Shema Kolainu's Workshop: Teaching Yoga and other physical activities to children with Autism and Developmental Delays

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 03, 2017) - Shema Kolainu - Hear our voices held its 8th free autism workshop at Hotel Pennsylvania in New York City on Tuesday, June 27th. June's workshop focused on how to teach Yoga and other physical activities to children with Autism and developmental delays. As a rule, Autistics, their families; and therapists, professors, and other health care professionals were present at our program.

Acclaimed Med, PhD, BCBA-D, LBA Lotus Behavioral Consulting Dr. Deborah J. Gruber discussed the different strategies for parents and professionals of teaching Yoga and other physical exercises to children with Autism. She showed different tactics related to Expressive Language, Imitation, Research, Setting and Materials to several issues. Dr. Gruber also demonstrated the different traditional Yoga techniques, physical education & fitness, Yoga practice, behavioral strategies and illustrated how and what to teach to children exactly in Yoga. She engaged the audience in practicing a traditional triangle pose so that the can use this technique on their students / child. The session ended with a discussion on additional Future Directions and concluded with an questions and answers audience session.

Shema Kolainu - Hear our Voices, is a leader in the field of special needs education. The workshop series is a great opportunity to gain knowledge from some of the best resources in the field of autism. "Autism doesn't discriminate," says Dr. Joshua Weinstein CEO & Founder, "It's across the board and Shema Kolainu doesn't discriminate, we serve everyone." The NYC Council Autism Initiative Funding is what made the workshops possible. The next free series of Autism workshop will be held in the new scholar year with more specialized persons in the field -- Doctors, BCBAs and others.

About Shema Kolainu

Shema Kolainu is one of the sponsors of the ICare4Autism International Conference: Genes, Technology, and Clinical Care, to be held in November. Shema Kolainu is a school and center for autism, an educational organization dedicated to the support and education of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD).

In addition, it is one of the sponsors of the upcoming Annual Legislative Breakfast to be held on July 25, 2017 at the Princeton Club in New York City which is located at 15 W 43 Street New York, NY 10036.

For more information and group ticketing for the conference, please contact info@skhov.org or call 718-686-9600.