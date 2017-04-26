Shema Kolainu's Workshop: Working Together As A Team

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices, the School and Center for autism an educational organization dedicated to the support and education of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) held its 8th free autism workshop at Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City on Tuesday. April's workshop focused on how to conduct basic functional analysis to assess the function of behaviors in multiple settings and include the special needs child in family outings. As usual, Autistics, their families; and therapists, professors, and other health care professionals were present in our Tuesday's program.

IEP Coordinator at Shema Kolainu, Mrs. Chani Katz, discussed how to introduce the child to unfamiliar public situations. Mrs. Katz stressed on how to improve and to include the special need child in family outings and access possible modifications a public place was so important.

The session ended with giving an outline for the main topics discussed and with the audience themselves who interacted with Mrs. Katz through questions and answers.

Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices, is a leader in the field of special needs education. The workshop series is a great opportunity to gain knowledge from some of the best resources in the field of autism. "Autism doesn't discriminate," Dr. Joshua Weinstein CEO & Founder, says. "It's across the board and so doesn't Shema Kolainu, we serve everyone."

NYC Council Autism Initiative Funding helps make the workshops possible. The next free Autism workshop will be in May 29th, 2017. Please send an email to communications@skhov.org or join us on www.shemakolainu.org

About Shema Kolainu

Shema Kolainu is one of the sponsors of the ICare4Autism International Conference to be held at the Hotel Pennsylvania in NYC on July 5th & 6th, 2017. There is a professional line up of experts and researchers including: Dr. Eric Hollander MD from Einstein Medical Center, Dr. Stephan Shore, Dr. Humberto Nicolini - Gestaltomics Center Mexico, Dr. Bridget A. Taylor Psy.D BCBA-D with credits and CEU's. Dr. Joshua Weinstein Founder and CEO of ICare4Autism - International Center for Autism Education and Research - will introduce the revolutionary High School Workforce Program for disabilities.

An Early Bird Price is available as well as group discounts and for Parents and Students.

A Certificate of Attendance will be offered and also a Type 2 ACE provider for the Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB) CEU credit(s).

