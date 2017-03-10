Sherritt Provides an Update on Ambatovy Joint Venture Waiver Extension

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) -

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt") (TSX: S) today announces an extension to the waiver preventing Sherritt from becoming a defaulting shareholder for non-funding under the terms of the Shareholders Agreement between Sherritt and its Ambatovy Joint Venture partners, Sumitomo Corporation and Korea Resources Corporation. By agreement amongst the partners, the waiver has been extended to expire at the close of business on May 2, 2017.

About Sherritt

