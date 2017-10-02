Sherritt Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2017 Results, Conference Call, and Webcast

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 02, 2017) -

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX: S) has scheduled the timing of its third quarter results announcement and conference call as follows:

Press Release: October 24, 2017, after market close Conference Call and Webcast: October 25, 2017, 9:00 a.m. (ET) North American callers, please dial: 1-800-274-0251 International callers, please dial: 416-640-5944 Live webcast: www.sherritt.com

An archive of the webcast will also be available on the website. The conference call will be available for replay until October 30, 2017 by calling 647-436-0148 or 1-888-203-1112, access code 3669674#.

The webcast along with the presentation slides will be available on Sherritt's website.

About Sherritt

Sherritt, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2017, is the world leader in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba and Madagascar. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

