Sherritt Reports Q3 2017 Results

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX: S), the world leader in the mining and hydrometallurgical refining of nickel from lateritic ores, today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless noted.

CEO COMMENTARY

"Q3 was marked by progress across a number of key financial and operating metrics," said David Pathe, President and CEO of Sherritt International. "Against a backdrop of improving commodity prices, we achieved the lowest net direct cash cost(1) at Moa since 2004 with a cost of $1.94 per pound of nickel, produced 799 tonnes of finished cobalt at a realized price of $35.44 per pound and ended the quarter with a higher cash balance totaling $291.3 million."

Mr. Pathe added, "Backed by a strong market outlook for nickel and cobalt, we expect to sustain this momentum through the completion of a number of near-term milestones, including the restructuring of our Ambatovy joint venture, completing the drilling of the second well on Block 10 and achieving our production targets for 2017."

Q3 2017 HIGHLIGHTS

Sherritt ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $291.3 million, up $17.1 million from June 30, 2017.

Sherritt and its Ambatovy Joint Venture partners continue to work towards implementation of the previously announced Agreement in Principle that will result in the re-structuring of the Joint Venture and the elimination of approximately $1.3 billion of non-recourse debt. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in Q4 of this year.

Sherritt's operations in Cuba incurred minimal damages as a result of Hurricane Irma; nickel, cobalt, power, oil and gas production were only moderately impacted due to hurricane readiness and shutdown procedures.

Moa JV Net Direct Cash Cost (NDCC) for nickel was US$1.94/lb, representing the lowest total since the fourth quarter of 2004. The decline was driven primarily by high cobalt prices and the US$0.50/lb cost savings achieved with the commissioning of the third acid plant at Moa in 2016.

Unit operating costs in Cuba were $8.98 per barrel of oil, down 4% from $9.31 in Q3 2016.

Unit operating costs for power production were $16.59 per megawatt hour, down 35% from $25.55 for last year.

Sherritt's share of production totals from its operations were: 4,049 tonnes of finished nickel at the Moa JV; 3,247 tonnes of finished nickel at Ambatovy; 464 tonnes of finished cobalt at the Moa JV; 335 tonnes of finished cobalt at Ambatovy; 7,658 net working interest barrels of oil equivalent per day and 210 gigawatt hours of electricity.

Adjusted EBITDA was $33.8 million, up 194% from $11.5 million in Q3 2016.

Sherritt received US$32.6 million of Cuban energy payments, including US$15.6 million received by Sherritt's Oil and Gas division and US$17.0 million received by the Power division from Energas.

Net loss was $69.5 million, or $0.24 per share outstanding, down from a net loss of $120.8 million, or $0.41 per share outstanding, in Q3 2016.

Q3 2017 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS For the three months ended For the nine months ended 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ millions, except per share amount September 30 September 30 Change September 30 September 30 Change Revenue 63.3 58.5 8 % $ 212.5 $ 191.8 11% Combined Revenue(1) 234.7 184.5 27 % 693.7 579.9 20% Net loss for the period (69.5 ) (120.8 ) 42 % (244.0 ) (272.2 ) 10% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 33.8 11.5 194 % 100.2 2.6 3,754% Cash provided (used) by continuing operations 28.7 60.3 (52 %) 24.3 24.2 - Combined free cash flow (1) 7.3 20.3 (64 %) (20.9 ) (66.4 ) 69% Net loss from continuing operations per share (0.24 ) (0.41 ) 41 % (0.83 ) (0.93 ) 11%

2017 2016 $ millions, except as otherwise noted, as at September 30 December 31 Change Cash, cash equivalents and short term investments $ 291.3 $ 309.6 (6 %) Non-recourse loans and borrowings 1,324.6 1,367.5 (3 %) Other loans and borrowings 828.8 860.7 (4 %)

In Q3 2017, Sherritt generated $28.7 million in cash flow from operations. The consolidated total included $17.6 million in contributions from the Moa JV and Fort Site, $7.9 million from the Oil and Gas division and $18.4 million from the Power division. The consolidated total was partially offset by $9.6 million in interest payments on debentures and $5.2 million in payments relating to the previously-owned Obed mine.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the third quarter were $291.3 million, up $17.1 million from their level at June, 2017.

During the quarter, US$32.6 million of Cuban energy payments were received compared to US$28.8 million in the second quarter of 2017. Included in this amount was US$15.6 million received by the Oil and Gas division and US$17.0 million received from Energas in the Power division. Total Cuban overdue receivables were US$100.5 million at September 30, 2017 compared to US$90.2 million at June 30, 2017.

Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations(1) 2017 2016 For the three months ended September 30 $ millions $/share $ millions $/share Net loss from continuing operations (69.5 ) (0.24 ) (120.8 ) (0.41 ) Adjusting items, net of tax: Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (13.5 ) (0.05 ) 12.8 0.04 Other (1.4 ) (0.00 ) 3.7 0.01 Adjusted net loss from continuing operations (84.4 ) (0.29 ) (104.3 ) (0.34 ) 2017 2016 For the nine months ended September 30 $ millions $/share $ millions $/share Net loss from continuing operations (244.0 ) (0.83 ) (272.2 ) (0.93 ) Adjusting items, net of tax: Impairments - - 8.5 - Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (16.4 ) (0.06 ) (61.6 ) (0.21 ) Other (6.5 ) (0.02 ) (22.7 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations (266.9 ) (0.90 ) (348.0 ) (1.21 )

The adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2017 was $84.4 million, or $0.29 per share outstanding, and included a $13.5 million unrealized foreign exchange loss. In the same period of 2016, Sherritt incurred an adjusted net loss of $104.3 million or $0.34 per share outstanding. The improvement was largely due to higher realized prices for nickel, cobalt and oil and lower unit operating costs, primarily for nickel and electricity.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS METALS $ millions except as otherwise noted, for the three months ended September 30 2017 2016 Moa JV & Ambatov Moa JV and Ambatovy Fort Site(1) JV Total Fort Site(1) JV (50%) (40%) Other(2) (50%) (40%) Other(2) Total Change FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Revenue $ 100.7 $ 78.0 $ 14.1 $ 192.8 $ 80.6 $ 51.0 $ 11.4 $ 143.0 35 % Earnings (loss) from operations 12.8 (34.2 ) 0.2 (21.2 ) (4.0 ) (38.5 ) 0.3 (42.2 ) 50 % Adjusted EBITDA(3) 23.9 1.3 0.2 25.4 7.5 (4.5 ) 0.3 3.3 670 % Cash provided (used) by operations 17.6 (8.9 ) (1.7 ) 7.0 25.6 (11.4 ) (5.4 ) 8.8 (20 %) Free cash flow(3) 14.5 (13.8 ) (1.7 ) (1.0 ) 17.3 (21.8 ) (5.4 ) (9.9 ) 90 % PRODUCTION VOLUMES (tonnes) Mixed Sulphides 4,555 3,406 - 7,961 4,496 3,821 - 8,317 (4 %) Finished Nickel 4,049 3,247 - 7,296 4,295 3,669 - 7,964 (8 %) Finished Cobalt 464 335 - 799 489 270 - 759 5 % Fertilizer 60,033 10,407 - 70,440 66,893 12,106 - 78,999 (11 %) NICKEL RECOVERY (%) 87 % 77 % 89 % 81 % SALES VOLUMES (tonnes) Finished Nickel 4,018 3,817 - 7,835 4,218 3,167 - 7,385 6 % Finished Cobalt 447 344 - 791 418 229 - 647 22 % Fertilizer 32,080 11,120 - 43,200 30,167 9,126 - 39,293 10 % AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATE (CAD/US) 1.253 1.305 (4 %) AVERAGE REFERENCE PRICES (US$ per pound) Nickel $ 4.78 $ 4.66 3 % Cobalt 28.84 12.33 134 % AVERAGE-REALIZED PRICES(3) Nickel ($ per pound) $ 6.02 $ 5.77 $ - $ 5.90 $ 5.91 $ 5.85 $ - $ 5.88 - Cobalt ($ per pound) 34.89 36.16 - 35.44 15.20 17.04 - 15.78 125 % Fertilizer ($ per tonne) 309 160 - 269 288 161 - 260 3 % UNIT OPERATING COSTS(3) (US$ per pound) Nickel - net direct cash cost $ 1.94 $ 4.27 $ - $ 3.08 $ 3.55 $ 4.67 - 4.03 (24 %) SPENDING ON CAPITAL Sustaining $ 3.0 $ 13.0 $ - $ 16.0 $ 6.9 $ 9.5 $ - $ 16.4 (2 %) Expansion - - - - 4.3 - - 4.3 (100 %) $ 3.0 $ 13.0 $ - $ 16.0 $ 11.2 $ 9.5 $ - $ 20.7 (15 %)

$ millions, except as otherwise noted, for the nine months ended September 30 2017 2016 Moa JV and Ambatovy Moa JV Ambatovy Fort Site(1) JV and Fort Site(1) JV (50%) (40%) Other(2) Total (50%) (40%) Other(2) Total Change FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Revenue $ 294.1 $ 221.1 $ 40.1 $ 555.3 $ 246.8 $ 176.6 $ 33.1 $ 456.5 22 % Earnings (loss) from operations 11.4 (101.8 ) 0.9 (89.5 ) (20.8 ) (135.9 ) 0.6 (156.1 ) 43 % Adjusted EBITDA(3) 48.4 7.9 0.9 57.2 14.0 (31.4 ) 0.6 (16.8 ) 440 % Cash provided (used) by operations 25.8 (23.3 ) 3.5 6.0 14.2 (33.8 ) (0.2 ) (19.8 ) 130 % Free cash flow(3) 12.5 (34.9 ) 3.5 (18.9 ) (13.3 ) (45.3 ) (0.2 ) (58.8 ) 68 % PRODUCTION VOLUMES (tonnes) Mixed Sulphides 13,207 11,507 - 24,714 13,249 12,235 - 25,484 (3 %) Finished Nickel 11,628 10,507 - 22,135 12,682 11,731 - 24,413 (9 %) Finished Cobalt 1,336 928 - 2,264 1,465 905 - 2,370 (4 %) Fertilizer 181,759 33,107 - 214,866 195,352 37,258 - 232,610 (8 %) NICKEL RECOVERY (%) 87 % 82 % 88 % 86 % SALES VOLUMES (tonnes) Finished Nickel 11,550 11,092 - 22,642 12,427 11,909 - 24,336 (7 %) Finished Cobalt 1,303 995 - 2,298 1,359 921 - 2,280 1 % Fertilizer 127,350 33,902 - 161,252 121,827 36,997 - 158,824 2 % AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATE (CAD/USD) 1.307 1.322 (1 %) AVERAGE REFERENCE PRICES (US$ per pound)(3) Nickel $ 4.55 $ 4.18 9 % Cobalt 24.84 11.39 118 % AVERAGE-REALIZED PRICES(3) Nickel ($ per pound) $ 5.94 $ 5.92 $ - $ 5.93 $ 5.38 $ 5.31 $ - $ 5.35 11 % Cobalt ($ per pound) 30.85 31.89 - 31.30 14.09 15.04 - 14.47 116 % Fertilizer ($ per tonne) 367 166 - 324 397 165 - 343 (6 %) UNIT OPERATING COSTS (US$ per pound)(3) Nickel - net direct cash cost $ 2.53 $ 3.96 $ - $ 3.23 $ 3.30 $ 4.79 $ - $ 4.03 (20 %) SPENDING ON CAPITAL Sustaining $ 13.2 $ 34.2 $ - $ 47.4 $ 17.9 $ 14.1 $ - $ 32.0 48 % Expansion - - - - 12.4 - - 12.4 (100 %) $ 13.2 $ 34.2 $ - $ 47.4 $ 30.3 $ 14.1 $ - $ 44.4 (25 %)

METAL MARKETS

Nickel

Q3 2017 saw a nickel price rally for much of the quarter. Starting at US$4.25/lb at the beginning of May, nickel prices increased to a peak of US$5.51/lb on September 5th and then began a slow decline for the balance of the month.

Q3's average nickel reference price of US$4.78/lb was up by 14% when compared to the second quarter reference price of US$4.18/lb.

The recent increase in nickel prices has been driven by a number of factors affecting both supply and demand market conditions. Most significant are the strong demand for Chinese stainless steel and growing concerns on the supply side due to the announced shutdown of a major laterite nickel operation in Western Australia.

Global finished nickel stocks continued to slowly contract in Q3 and the refined nickel market is expected to be in deficit in 2017. A consistent decline in both LME and SHFE stocks is needed, however, for a sustained recovery of nickel prices.

In the short-term, uncertain geopolitical conditions in Indonesia and the Philippines may impact short-term supply conditions and result in nickel price volatility. Over the longer term, market fundamentals remain strong, particularly for high quality, LME briquettes and other forms of refined nickel suitable for battery manufacturing given the expected growing demand for electric vehicles.

Cobalt

Cobalt prices experienced continued growth in the third quarter with the Metal Bulletin Low Grade Mean averaging at US$28.84/lb, up 12% from US$25.87/lb in the second quarter.

Tight supply conditions and rising demand for battery materials led by the electric vehicle industry continue to drive cobalt prices upward.

In the short term, the risk of cobalt substitution in battery production is considered low given its unique energy transference properities. While battery manufacturers are exploring alternatives to cobalt, the likely beneficiary of any substitution is expected to be nickel.

The strength in cobalt pricing is further supported by the limited number of copper and nickel projects with significant cobalt by-products and the political risks in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the world's largest country source of cobalt.

Overall, deficits are expected to continue in the cobalt market for next few years. In addition to demand from the industrial end users, financial investors are also driving the bullish trend in cobalt pricing by stockpiling inventory, further impacting the expected supply deficit.

Moa Joint Venture (50% interest) and Fort Site (100%)

The Moa JV produced 4,049 tonnes of finished nickel in Q3 2017, down from 4,295 tonnes produced in Q3 last year even though mixed sulphides production was higher this year by 59 tonnes. The decline was largely due to shipment delays of mixed sulphides to the refinery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta that were primarily caused by the impact of Hurricane Irma.

The nickel to cobalt ratio of mixed sulphides produced at Moa in Q3 was strong and comparable to the ratio produced in Q2 of this year. This high ratio is expected to be consistent for the balance of the year based on the current mine plan sequencing.

Q3 2017 revenue for the Moa JV and the Fort Site totaled $100.7 million, up 25% from last year. The growth was driven by higher realized prices for nickel and cobalt. Nickel sales represented 53% of total Q3 2017 revenue while cobalt sales represented 34%. Fertilizer sales in Q3 2017 were up 14% from last year, reflecting stronger demand ahead of the fall harvest season.

Moa's NDCC of US$1.94/lb of nickel produced in Q3 2017 was the lowest experienced since Q4 2004. The cobalt credit of US$3.10/lb reflects Moa's high cobalt to nickel production ratio as well as the 129% growth in realized prices since Q3 2016. NDCC improvement was also due to the benefit from the commissioning of a third sulphuric acid plant at Moa in 2016 that generated approximate savings of US$0.50/lb.

Cash provided by operations in Q3 2017 totaled $17.6 million, down from $25.6 million for Q3 last year. The decline was primarily due to working capital changes, including the impact of reference pricing changes on accounts receivable and the impact of shipping delays on mixed sulphides feed inventory volumes.

Moa's sustaining capital spending in Q3 2017 was $3.0 million, down from $6.9 million in Q3 last year, reflecting the timing of expenditures.

Based on year-to-date performance and near-term visibility, the Moa JV is expected to reach its production targets for 2017 but has lowered its estimated NDCC for nickel to between US$2.50 and US$2.75 per pound of nickel from between US$2.80 and US$3.30 per pound of nickel to reflect higher cobalt prices.

Ambatovy Joint Venture (40% interest)

Finished nickel production at Ambatovy in Q3 2017 was 3,247 tonnes, down 12% from the comparable period of 2016. The decline was due to a number of developments that impacted asset plant reliability. Among these were the poor reliability of the pressure acid leach circuit, an unplanned shutdown to address hydrogen sulphide emissions from the sulphide precipitation circuits and unplanned maintenance of the counter current decantation circuit. Finished nickel production was also impacted by a scheduled full asset plant shutdown in September and lower nickel recoveries initiated by a change in ore composition. Maintenance activities completed in Q3 as well as replacement of equipment, including rubber-lined spools, are expected to improve asset plant reliability and production stability over time.

Finished cobalt production in Q3 2017 was 335 tonnes, up 24% from 270 tonnes for the same period of 2016. The increase was largely due to a higher cobalt to nickel ratio in the ore processed.

Despite lower production volumes, NDCC for nickel at Ambatovy in Q3 2017 declined by 9% to US$4.27/lb from US$4.67/lb for the comparable period of 2016. The decline was largely due to higher cobalt prices.

Spending on sustaining capital in Q3 2017 was $13.0 million, up from $9.5 million for last year. The increase was largely due to scheduled maintenance activities. Capital spending is focused on improving plant reliability and for mining and production equipment, including mine development, tailings management facility construction and the purchase of heavy mine equipment.

Based on production totals on a year to date basis and near-term visibility, Ambatovy has updated its production targets for 2017, and expects to produce between 36,000 and 39,000 tonnes of finished nickel and between 3,300 and 3,600 tonnes of finished cobalt. Its estimated NDCC for nickel remains unchanged at between US$3.10 and US$3.70 per pound of nickel as higher cobalt prices are expected to offset reduced production.

Status of Ambatovy Joint Venture Restructuring

The Ambatovy Joint Venture partners continue to work towards implementation of the previously announced Agreement in Principle, with closing expected to occur in Q4 of this year.

OIL AND GAS For the three months ended For the nine months ended 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ millions, except as otherwise noted September 30 September 30 Change September 30 September 30 Change FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Revenue $ 29.9 $ 27.3 10 % $ 99.3 $ 78.0 27 % Earnings (loss) from operations 5.8 (7.4 ) 178 % 25.7 (19.1 ) 235 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 14.0 11.1 26 % 51.4 24.0 114 % Cash provided by operations 7.9 54.5 (86 %) 33.1 65.0 (49 %) Free cash flow(1) 0.7 46.5 (98 %) 18.8 47.1 (60 %) PRODUCTION AND SALES (bopd) Gross working-interest (GWI) - Cuba 13,831 14,709 (6 %) 14,524 15,782 (8 %) Total net working-interest (NWI) 7,658 8,719 (12 %) 8,446 9,925 (15 %) AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATE (CAD/USD) 1.253 1.305 (4 %) 1.307 1.322 (1 %) AVERAGE REFERENCE PRICE (US$ per barrel) West Texas Intermediate (WTI) $ 48.21 $ 44.90 7 % $ 49.29 $ 41.42 19 % Gulf Coast Fuel Oil No. 6 46.42 34.88 33 % 45.10 29.13 55 % Brent 52.51 45.57 15 % 51.66 41.58 24 % AVERAGE-REALIZED PRICE(1) (NWI) Cuba ($ per barrel) $ 42.10 $ 32.88 28 % $ 42.63 $ 27.28 56 % UNIT OPERATING COSTS(1) (GWI) Cuba ($ per barrel) $ 8.98 $ 9.31 (4 %) $ 9.19 $ 9.39 (2 %) SPENDING ON CAPITAL(2) Development, facilities and other $ 0.9 $ 0.8 13 % $ (0.3 ) $ 8.5 (104 %) Exploration 6.6 7.3 (10 %) 12.5 9.2 36 % $ 7.5 $ 8.1 (7 %) $ 12.2 $ 17.7 (31 %)

Gross working-interest oil production in Q3 2017 was 13,831 barrels of oil per day, down from 14,709 barrels of oil per day (bopd) for the comparable period of 2016. The decrease was primarily due to natural reservoir declines, the absence of new development drilling and the impact of Hurricane Irma, which temporarily curtailed production due to standard storm safety and shutdown procedures.

Revenue in Q3 2017 was $29.9 million, up 10% from $27.3 million for last year. The growth was due to an increase in realized prices of 28% to $42.10 per barrel in Cuba, though partially offset by the negative impact of a stronger Canadian dollar.

Cost-recovery oil production in Cuba for Q3 2017 was lower when compared to the same period of 2016. The decline was due to lower cost-recovery spending and the impact of higher oil prices in the current year period.

Unit operating costs in Q3 2017 in Cuba were $8.98 per barrel, down 4% from $9.31 in Q3 2016, driven largely by lower labour, treatment and transportation costs. Unit operating costs also improved due to the strengthening of the Canadian dollar.

Capital spending in Q3 2017 totaled $7.5 million and was largely focused on Block 10 drilling activities. Drilling of the second development well began in August. Drilling results for the second well on Block 10 are expected in December of 2017.

Given its performance on a year-to-date basis, the Oil and Gas division has increased its production targets for 2017, and expects to produce between 13,000 and 14,000 GWI bopd in Cuba, up from between 11,500 to 12,500 bopd. On a net working basis in all operations, the Oil and Gas division expects to produce between 7,500 and 8,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from 6,400 and 7,000 boepd. The Oil and Gas division has also lowered its unit costs in Cuba to between $10.00 and $10.50 per barrel.

POWER For the three months ended For the nine months ended 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ millions (33 ⅓% basis), except as otherwise noted September 30 September 30 Change September 30 September 30 Change FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Revenue $ 12.2 $ 14.4 (15 %) $ 39.2 $ 44.9 (13 %) Earnings (loss) from operations 1.5 (2.0 ) 175 % 5.8 (4.0 ) 245 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 7.5 6.6 14 % 24.6 22.1 11 % Cash provided by operations 18.4 5.5 235 % 39.1 11.3 246 % Free cash flow(1) 18.2 5.1 257 % 37.7 10.7 252 % PRODUCTION AND SALES Electricity (GWh) 210 226 (7 %) 647 670 (3 %) AVERAGE-REALIZED PRICE(1) Electricity ($/MWh) $ 53.10 $ 55.47 (4 %) $ 55.50 $ 56.05 (1 %) UNIT OPERATING COSTS(1) ($/MWh) Base 14.19 17.86 (21 %) 15.18 16.13 (6 %) Non-base(2) 2.40 7.69 (69 %) 2.82 6.21 (55 %) 16.59 25.55 (35 %) 18.00 22.34 (19 %) NET CAPACITY FACTOR (%) 65 69 (6 %) 67 70 (4 %) SPENDING ON CAPITAL AND SERVICE CONCESSION ARRANGEMENTS(3) Sustaining $ 0.2 $ 0.3 (33 %) $ 1.4 $ 0.6 133 % Service concession arrangements - 0.9 (100 %) - 4.5 (100 %) $ 0.2 $ 1.2 (83 %) $ 1.4 $ 5.1 (73 %)

Power production in Q3 2017 was 210 gigawatt hours ("GWh") of electricity, down 7% from 226 GWh for the comparable period of 2016. The decline was largely due to reduced gas supply and the impact of Hurricane Irma.

Average realized prices in Q3 2017 declined to $53.10 per MWh of electricity from $55.47 per MWh in Q3 2016. The decline was due to the appreciation of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. currency.

Revenue in Q3 2017 totaled $12.2 million, down 15% from $14.4. The decrease is attributable to lower production and lower realized prices.

Cash flow from operations grew by 235% to $18.4 million largely as a result of a $US17.0 million in payments received from Energas in the quarter, compared to US$9.6 million received in Q3 2016.

Unit operating cost in Q3 2017 was $16.59 per MWh of electricity, down 35% from $25.55 per MWh for Q3 2016. The decrease was due principally to reduced maintenance activities at the Boca and Puerto Escondido facilities this year.

Total capital spending in Q3 2017 was $0.2 million, down from $1.2 million for the comparable period of last year. The decline was primarily due to the absence of service concession spending this year.

2017 STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

The table below lists Sherritt's Strategic Priorities for 2017. The 2017 Strategic Priorities reflect the continuing cautious commodity price outlook and the Corporation's responsibility to preserve liquidity, continue to drive down costs, improve organizational effectiveness and execute rational capital allocation plans. Sherritt's purpose, originally communicated in 2014, continues to be a low-cost nickel producer that creates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors and communities.

Strategic Priorities 2017 Targets Status PRESERVE LIQUIDITY AND

BUILD BALANCE SHEET

STRENGTH

























Finalize long-term Ambatovy equity and funding structure



Agreement in principle reached with the Ambatovy project partners, closing of the transaction is expected in Q4 2017.







Optimize working capital and receivables collection





Timing of working capital changes at the Fort Site fluctuate quarter-to-quarter. Management continues to take action to expedite Cuban energy receipts. In Q3, Sherritt received $32.6 million of Cuban energy payments.





Operate Metals and Power businesses to be free cash flow neutral or better





On a year-to-date basis, Oil and Gas and Power divisions continued to generate positive free cash flow. The Moa JV has generated sufficient operating cash flow to repay a portion of the working capital facility. OPTIMIZE OPPORTUNITIES IN

CUBAN ENERGY BUSINESS









Determine future capital allocation based on results from first two wells drilled on Block 10





The results from the first well have provided constructive data to optimize the drilling of the second well, again targeting the Lower Veloz formation. Drill results from the second well are expected in Q4 2017. UPHOLD GLOBAL

OPERATIONAL LEADERSHIP IN

FINISHED NICKEL LATERITE

PRODUCTION



















Further reduce NDCC at Moa and Ambatovy towards the goal of achieving or remaining in the lowest quartile of global nickel cash costs



Q3 NDCC of US$1.94/lb at the Moa JV is the lowest since Q4 2004. Moa's NDCC ranked it within the lowest cost quartile for the second consecutive quarter. Ambatovy's Q3 NDCC of US$4.27/lb marked an improvement from last year, but was below expectations due to lower production and higher maintenance costs.





Increase Ambatovy production and predictability over 2016





Ambatovy year-to-date production has experienced unanticipated challenges. Initiatives, such as replacing certain equipment, are being implemented to improve asset reliability.



Achieve peer leading performance in environmental, health, safety and sustainability



Sherritt was named as one of Corporate Knights' 2017 Future 40 Responsible Corporate Leaders in Canada, based on sustainability disclosures. Sherritt has been supporting ongoing Hurricane Irma recovery efforts in Cuba, and promoting good hygiene in communities suffering from pneumonic plague in Madagascar. Sherritt was also named a finalist for the Canadian Nature Museum's "Nature Inspiration Award," largely for its conservation work in Madagascar, and continues implementing the Mining Association of Canada's Towards Sustainable Mining program.

OUTLOOK

2017 PRODUCTION, UNIT OPERATING COST AND CAPITAL SPENDING GUIDANCE

The guidance for 2017 reflects updates announced previously on July 26.

Production volumes, unit operating costs and spending on capital Guidance at

2017

June 30 Actual

2017

September 30 Updated Guidance at

2017

September 30 Production volumes Nickel, finished (tonnes, 100% basis) Moa Joint Venture 31,500-32,500 23,256 Unchanged Ambatovy Joint Venture 40,000-43,000 26,268 36,000-39,000 Total 71,500-75,500 49,524 67,500-71,500 Cobalt, finished (tonnes, 100% basis) Moa Joint Venture 3,500-3,800 2,672 Unchanged Ambatovy Joint Venture 3,600-3,900 2,320 3,300-3,600 Total 7,100-7,700 4,992 6,800-7,400 Oil - Cuba (gross working-interest, bopd) 11,500-12,500 14,524 13,000 - 14,000 Oil and Gas - All operations (net working-interest, boepd) 6,400-7,000 8,446 7,500 - 8,000 Electricity (GWh, 33⅓% basis) 850-900 647 Unchanged Unit operating costs NDCC (US$ per pound) Moa Joint Venture 2.80-3.30 2.53 2.50-2.75 Ambatovy Joint Venture 3.10-3.70 3.96 Unchanged Total 2.95-3.35 3.23 2.83-3.26 Oil and Gas - Cuba (unit operating costs, $ per barrel) 11.00-12.00 9.19 10.00 - 10.50 Electricity (unit operating cost, $ per MWh) 18.75-19.50 18.00 Unchanged Spending on capital (US$ millions) Metals - Moa Joint Venture (50% basis), Fort Site (100% basis) (1) US$28 (CDN$38) US$10 (CDN$13) US$19 (CDN$25) Metals - Ambatovy Joint Venture (40% basis) US$45 (CDN$61) US$26 (CDN$34) US$38 (CDN$50) Oil and Gas US$35 (CDN$47) US$9 (CDN$12) Unchanged Power (33⅓% basis) US$1 (CDN$2) US$1 (CDN$1) Unchanged Spending on capital (excluding Corporate) US$109 ($CDN148) US$46 (CDN$60) US$93 (CDN$122)

