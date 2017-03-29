SHIEC Appoints New Interim Executive Director

Initiates Search to Find Permanent Director for Strategic, Nationwide HIE Collaborative

GRAND JUNCTION, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Today the Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative (SHIEC) Board announced the nonprofit has hired Pam Matthews, RN, MBA, FHIMSS, CPHIMS, to perform interim executive director duties for SHIEC. SHIEC also launched a search for a permanent executive director, taking the opportunity to identify health IT leaders capable of taking the helm of an organization that represents many of the largest, most established and dynamic health information exchanges (HIEs) in the country.

The SHIEC board initiated this process when Bob Steffel stepped down from the executive director position on March 22 due to personal reasons.

"Bob has been integral in getting SHIEC to its current level. Today the organization represents 49 HIEs, and associated business and technology partners, that touch the lives of more than half of all Americans. As with all dynamic organizations, change will happen," said Dick Thompson, SHIEC Board Chair. "We welcome Pam Matthews as the interim executive director, a woman uniquely qualified to fill this role and continue our rapid progress. With Pam on board, I know we'll have solid leadership as we begin a comprehensive, nationwide search for the permanent director."

Matthews is an accomplished information technology leader with over 25 years of experience focused on healthcare information technology, strategic planning, IT operations and clinical informatics. She worked for several years at HIMSS where she directed the Society's initiatives related to health information exchange.

The SHIEC Board has established a search committee to find a permanent executive director. This committee will be under the leadership of Dan Porreca, executive director of HEALTHeLINK.

About SHIEC

SHIEC is the national trade association of health information exchanges (HIEs) and strategic business and technology partners. Its 49-member HIE organizations manage and provide for the secure digital exchange of health data for hospitals, healthcare providers and other participants serving more than half of the U.S. patient population. As the unbiased data trustees in their communities, SHIEC member organizations are critical to advancing effective, efficient healthcare delivery locally, regionally and nationally to improve health.

For more information about SHIEC or the executive director search: info@strategichie.com.