SHIEC Elects 2017-2018 Board of Directors

Collaborative Expands Board with Addition of Three New Seats

GRAND JUNCTION, CO--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - The Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative (SHIEC), a national trade association representing health information exchanges (HIEs), today announced the results of its board election held during the 2017 SHIEC Annual Conference. Board members were selected from its member base, with each of the 55 HIE members having a vote.

The 2017-2018 board was expanded from nine to 12 members to reflect the growing stature of the organization and to account for the various perspectives of its growing member base.

"I'm very pleased to announce our new board," said Kelly Hoover Thompson, SHIEC CEO. "We had a strong showing of members interested in being candidates for the election, and the results perfectly reflect SHIEC as an organization. Our board members reflect HIEs from coast to coast, big and small. This is the ideal group of people to help drive SHIEC's direction in the coming year as we continue to tackle more projects together to enable health data sharing across the country, all the while still reflecting the specific needs of our individual communities."

SHIEC 2017-2018 Board Member Election Results

Board Leadership

Chair: Dan Porreca, Executive Director, HEALTHeLINK & HEALTHeNET

Dan Porreca, Executive Director, HEALTHeLINK & HEALTHeNET
Past Chair: Dick Thompson, CEO and Executive Director, Quality Health Network

Vice Chair: Teresa Rivera, President, Utah Health Information Network

Secretary: Melissa Kotrys, CEO, Health Current

Treasurer: Keith Hepp, CFO/Senior Vice President, The Health Collaborative

Board Members

Angie Bass, President and CEO, Missouri Health Connection

Deb Bass, CEO, Nebraska Health Information Initiative

Bill Beighe, CIO, Santa Cruz Health Information Organization

Doug Deitzman, Executive Director of Great Lakes Health Connect

John P. Kansky, President and CEO, Indiana Health Information Exchange

David Kendrick, MD, CEO, MyHealth Access Network

Leigh G. Sterling, CEO and Executive Director, East Tennessee Health Information Network

About SHIEC

SHIEC is the national trade association of health information exchanges (HIEs) and strategic business and technology partners. As the unbiased data trustees in their communities, the 50+ member HIE organizations manage and provide for the secure digital exchange of data by medical, behavioral, and social service providers to improve the health of the communities they serve. Collectively, SHIEC members serve almost 75% of the U.S. population.

For more information about SHIEC, visit info@strategichie.com and follow us on Twitter at @SHIEClive.