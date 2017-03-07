Shift8 Networks Selects OneBill to Drive its Business

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Digerati Technologies, Inc. ("Digerati" or the "Company") ( OTCQB : DTGI), an established and award-winning provider of cloud communication services, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shift8 Networks, Inc. ("Shift8"), has selected and launched OneBill as its revenue management solution.

OneBill is the billing tool for the next generation that unravels the complexity of the revenue management challenge across industries, departments, processes, third-parties and integrations. With OneBill, solution providers can automate their 'Quote-to-Cash' process and grow their subscription and usage-based revenue. OneBill's platform also performs rating, billing, taxation, payment tracking, collections, and notifications that can be extended to the solution providers' resellers and partners.

Arthur L. Smith, CEO of Digerati, stated, "With OneBill, we now have the 'Quote- to-Cash' order management and billing system required for the scalability of our business. We selected OneBill due its emphasis on supporting a channel sales business model, which is exactly what we needed for our organic sales strategy of enabling our Value-Added Resellers ("VAR") to offer cloud and session-based communication services to the small-to-medium size business market."

Mr. Smith added, "Our Shift8 business incorporates multiple suppliers with multiple products; we needed a billing solution with the flexibility to accommodate this necessity and OneBill delivered perfectly."

"OneBill has built a truly convergent solution striving to bring together all the business platforms, making the billing process as smooth and seamless as possible. Our rigorous integration effort helps our customers to leverage features to simplify their operations, eliminate requirements of experts in all areas and expand the market using their channel partners more efficiently. We are constantly adding new features and benefits, and Shift8's participative onboarding has helped us implement the platform exactly as they wanted it," said JK Chelladurai, CEO of OneBill.

Digerati is a publicly-traded entity with a track record of launching successful subsidiary operations that includes a two-time Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and one-time Fast 50 award-winner for recognition as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America. Through its subsidiary, Shift8, the Company is meeting the global need of businesses seeking simple, flexible, efficient, and cost effective communication solutions, including fully hosted IP/PBX, VoIP transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services all delivered Only in the Cloud™. Former subsidiaries include ATSI Communications, Inc., an international telecommunications operator serving emerging markets throughout Mexico and Latin America, as well as GlobalSCAPE, Inc., an Internet software company specializing in secure file transfer through its popular utility, CuteFTP. Former subsidiaries have also included businesses in the oilfield services sector operating in the Bakken Shale of Montana and North Dakota. For more information, visit www.digerati-inc.com.

OneBill's Billing-as-a-Service platform supports and simplifies the complex billing and revenue management needs of Unified Communication Service Providers and their resellers. OneBill is an enterprise class scalable, flexible, and configurable platform that fully automates the lead-to-cash process and has several customers using the platform successfully to manage their billing including tax management, provisioning, CRM and reseller/partner management operations. OneBill enable solution providers and their reseller partners to bundle products and services from any carrier, any vendor, allowing them to create "ONE-BILL." UCSPs can maximize their market and margin opportunities with the platform. A privately held company, OneBill Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has its Research & Development center in Bangalore, India. For more information, please visit www.onebillsoftware.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful execution of growth strategies, product development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.