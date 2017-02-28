Shift8 Networks Teams Up with Tenfold

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Digerati Technologies, Inc. ("Digerati" or the "Company") ( OTCQB : DTGI), an established and award-winning provider of cloud communication services, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shift8 Networks, has entered into a new partnership with Tenfold, the leading phone intelligence platform for the entire customer lifecycle.

Through this new partnership, Shift8's clients can now connect their cloud communication system with more than twenty-five Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems and Help Desk applications in a matter of minutes. Utilizing the Tenfold solution, clients gain access to a full sales automation platform and seamlessly capture all of their prospect and customer interactions. With Tenfold, Shift8's user base will unlock instant 'click to dial,' 'automatic call logging,' 'caller info screen-pops,' and 'advanced call analytics' that tie into many CRMs.

Arthur L. Smith, CEO of Digerati, stated, "The alignment with Tenfold resulted from our solution-oriented approach during the sales cycle. We listened carefully to our customers and became keenly aware of a very important need when migrating their telephone system to the cloud. Seamless integration with our customers' existing CRM or Help Desk systems brings added value to our current product line that will certainly contribute to our sales process."

Digerati is a publicly-traded entity with a track record of launching successful subsidiary operations that includes a two-time Deloitte Technology Fast500 and one-time Fast50 award-winner for recognition as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America. Through its subsidiary, Shift8 Networks, Inc., the Company is meeting the global need of businesses seeking simple, flexible, efficient, and cost effective communication solutions, including fully hosted IP/PBX, VoIP transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services all delivered Only in the Cloud™. Former subsidiaries include ATSI Communications, Inc., an international telecommunications operator serving emerging markets throughout Mexico and Latin America, as well as GlobalSCAPE, Inc., an Internet software company specializing in secure file transfer through its popular utility, CuteFTP. Former subsidiaries have also included businesses in the oilfield services sector operating in the Bakken Shale of Montana and North Dakota. For more information, visit www.digerati-inc.com.

Tenfold is the leading global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions that help companies integrate their phone systems and customer relationship management systems in a matter of minutes. Tenfold helps companies increase revenue by enhancing customer and prospect interactions, providing a framework for sales, service and support best practices, increasing organizational technology adoption, and offering high-level actionable analytics. Tenfold's solutions are used in a variety of industries, including technology, software, financial services, real estate, insurance, wealth management, hospitality and travel, sports and entertainment, automotive, advertising, electronics, recreation, healthcare, agriculture, food services, and many more. For more information, visit Tenfold's website at www.tenfold.com. Tenfold is a registered trademark of Callinize, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful execution of growth strategies, product development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.