Shift8 Networks to Launch Enhanced Unified Communication Features

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Digerati Technologies, Inc. ("Digerati" or the "Company") ( OTCQB : DTGI), an established and award-winning provider of cloud communication services, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shift8 Networks, Inc. ("Shift8"), will launch a new release of its cloud communications platform that introduces enhanced unified communication features.

The new release includes a browser-based softphone built specifically for Shift8's cloud PBX platform. The browser-based softphone can be accessed easily by either navigating to a unique URL and logging-in or launching it from the cloud PBX portal in a single click. End-users only need to launch the application and start dialing; there is no need for additional software.

An additional feature set of the new release is SMS and Chat. End-users will be able to send and receive messages from within Shift8's Cloud PBX portal. The addition of SMS messaging to the portal allows users to maintain a single identity when communicating via text messages and chat, both of which are increasingly popular forms of business communications. A BETA Video Conferencing feature will also be introduced, offering portal users the ability to conference with other users. The Video function uses web real-time communications ("WebRTC") technology to enable communications between Internet browsers. WebRTC is a powerful, highly disruptive, cutting-edge technology that can be used on both desktop and mobile browsers.

Arthur L. Smith, CEO of Digerati, stated, "We are excited about the enhancements and are eager to meet customer demand for these applications when we launch the new release in the next 30-45 days. With the help of our technology partners, this year will continue to bring additional feature sets and improvements to our platform, all for meeting the requests from our user-base and upcoming technology trends within our industry."

Digerati is a publicly-traded holding company, with a track record of launching and managing successful subsidiary operations, and is a multi-year recipient of Deloitte's Fast500 and Fast50 Awards, for recognition as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America. Through its subsidiary, Shift8 Networks, the Company is meeting the global needs of businesses seeking simple, flexible, efficient, and cost effective communication solutions, including fully-hosted IP/PBX, VoIP transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services, all delivered Only in the Cloud™ on its carrier grade network. Former subsidiaries include ATSI Communications, Inc., an international telecommunications operator serving emerging markets throughout Mexico and Latin America, as well as GlobalSCAPE, Inc., an Internet software company specializing in secure file transfer through its popular utility, CuteFTP. Other subsidiaries included a global VoIP carrier and oilfield service businesses operating in the Bakken Shale. For more information, please visit www.digerati-inc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful execution of growth strategies, product development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.