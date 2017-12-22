Shipping Rates are Going Up: ShippingEasy Launches 2018 Rate Change Guide for E-commerce Merchants

Free, Comprehensive Guide is the Only Resource E-Commerce Sellers Need to Prepare for the New Year

AUSTIN, TX --(Marketwired - December 22, 2017) - ShippingEasy, the leading provider of cloud-based shipping, inventory management, and customer marketing solutions for e-commerce sellers, has released its Guide to 2018 Shipping Rate Changes. This guide helps online sellers prepare for and adapt to the 2018 rate changes that have been announced by all major carriers, which go into effect on December 24, 2017 for UPS, January 1, 2018 for FedEx, and January 21, 2018 for USPS. The must-read guide provides a comprehensive update to last year's, which won the prestigious Content Marketing Award for "Best Digital Publication -- Editorial" from the Content Marketing Institute.

ShippingEasy's Rate Change Guide provides:

A Summary of the Rate Changes: A one-page, side-by-side comparison of each carrier's changes, highlighting the most relevant takeaways related to each, and providing links to more detailed information on the carriers' sites.

Tools for Determining the Most Cost-Effective Carrier for a Given Set of Shipping Parameters: Easy-to-use comparison tables allow shippers to quickly determine which carrier provides the best pricing for a package based on weight, destination zone, and service level, as well as whether there are alternative cost-saving services to consider (e.g. USPS First-Class Package Service®, USPS Priority Mail Flat Rate® or USPS Priority Mail Regional Rate® Boxes).

Examples of How the Changes Impact Real-World E-commerce Businesses: Case studies showing the impact on real-world shipment examples from online businesses in five different product categories, drawn from ShippingEasy's proprietary (and anonymous) shipping data. These examples not only show the impact of rising rates, but highlight (where possible) opportunities to save by considering alternative services and/or carriers.

ShippingEasy's Rate Change Guide is easy to use, beginning with a series of important questions to answer at the onset to best determine the proper shipping strategies based on the 2018 rate changes:

Are you getting the best rates?

What kind of delivery guarantees do you need?

Are you overly concerned with brand perception?

Are you using the right size packaging?

Do you have special considerations?

From there, the Rate Change Guide offers the most updated stats and information to help e-commerce sellers choose the most cost-effective carrier based on a complex mix of criteria including: delivery timeframe, package weight, package dimensions, and delivery distance.

"This marks the third year we have prepared the Shipping Rate Change Guide, and it's still the only place e-commerce sellers can find side-by-side comparisons of rates from all three major carriers for all common shipping service levels, package weights, and shipping distances," said Katie May, CEO of ShippingEasy. "All e-commerce sellers, no matter their size, can use this resource to help optimize spending on shipping while mitigating the impact of the rate increases."

To better comprehend how the 2018 rate changes will influence shipping operations, and to determine the best shipping solutions for your e-commerce business, download ShippingEasy's free Rate Change Guide.

About ShippingEasy -- ShippingEasy is the easiest cloud-based shipping platform on the market. With ShippingEasy, online merchants of all sizes can ship fast, with the best rates, and grow orders. Our powerful integrations with leading online marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Walmart, Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce and many others, allow customers to manage orders, automate shipping, track shipments, and notify recipients - in one easy-to-use platform. Complete with email marketing, customer and inventory management features, along with our industry-leading phone, chat, and email support -tens of thousands of online merchants use our award-winning software to ship fast, cheap, and to grow their businesses. ShippingEasy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP). For more information, visit https://shippingeasy.com