ShippingEasy Launches Automated Email Marketing

New Customer Management Add-on Allows for Increased Sales from Existing Customers

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - ShippingEasy, an innovative provider of the leading cloud-based shipping, inventory management, and customer management solutions for e-commerce sellers of all sizes, has launched Automated Email Marketing, an exciting addition to ShippingEasy's Customer Management module. This new marketing tool allows e-commerce retailers to act on their customer data and set up automated marketing emails to increase sales from existing customers.

"Online sellers know a repeat purchaser is more valuable than a single-deal customer," said Katie May, CEO of ShippingEasy. "ShippingEasy's Automated Emails make it easy for e-commerce retailers to continue to give value to, and get value from, current customers. Ideally, online sellers should derive around 40 percent of their revenue from repeat business. We launched Automated Email Marketing Campaigns to ensure every one of our customers realize this ratio with ease."

Automated Emails are triggered based on ShippingEasy sellers' objectives. E-commerce retailers can use these emails to reward first time purchasers, solicit product reviews, update customers on order status, provide coupons related to order value or items bought, upsell related products, and win back customers.

"Most of our customers want to invest in the right marketing and promotional activities to grow their business and build long term relationships with their buyers, but don't have the time or expertise," said May. "ShippingEasy's Automated Emails make it easy to touch their customers with relevant messaging at every interval, generate repeat purchases, and grow their business like the biggest retailers."

ShippingEasy has created a library of plug-and-play templates to make setup a snap. Click ShippingEasy's Automated Email Marketing Campaigns to learn more.