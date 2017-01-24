ShippingEasy Named 2016 Top 10 E-commerce Solution Provider by Retail CIO Outlook

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - ShippingEasy, an innovative provider of the leading cloud-based shipping, inventory management, and customer management solutions for e-commerce sellers of all sizes, has been named a 2016 Top 10 E-commerce Solution Provider by Retail CIO Outlook, a respected resource that shares the latest industry trends on the most happening technologies and solution providers.

The 2016 Top E-Commerce Solution Provider awards bring together the key market players who make a difference in the productivity of organizations by offering unique e-commerce solutions. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, and analysts, including the editorial board of Retail CIO Outlook, honored elite solution providers that deliver innovative technologies, which optimize business processes in the e-commerce domain.

"ShippingEasy has evolved from a shipping solution to a platform that includes shipping, inventory and customer management, and that successful evolution allowed us to achieve this honor," said Katie May, CEO of ShippingEasy. "ShippingEasy offers a wide array of tools and features to automate shipping decisions, helping online retailers save money through discounted shipping rates, while making it easy to manage inventory and turn first-time customers into repeat buyers with our customer management functionality."

ShippingEasy provides e-commerce retailers with the easiest cloud-based shipping, inventory management, and customer management solutions, enabling order consolidation across multiple channels and multiple carriers, including USPS, FedEx, and UPS. ShippingEasy integrates with leading online marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Shopify, and many others, to allow automated order, tracking fulfillment data, and inventory levels to populate in real time across all systems. ShippingEasy saves time, money, and relieves e-commerce businesses of the many challenges often associated with the critical steps from when a purchase is made to where, when, and how it ships and is accounted for. ShippingEasy does for online merchants what a successful online shopping experience does for consumers -- streamlines the steps in favor of an outcome. That means orders in a box and out the door the same day. ShippingEasy offers full automation with AutoShip and robust tools such as shipping rules, a product catalog, endless customization and enhanced reporting. ShippingEasy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com ( NASDAQ : STMP). For more information, visit http://shippingeasy.com.

Published from Fremont, California, Retail CIO Outlook is a print magazine that talks about enterprise solutions that can redefine the business goals of tomorrow. Through nominations and consultations with industry leaders, its editors choose the best in the retail domain. For more info: http://www.retailciooutlook.com/