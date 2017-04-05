ShippingEasy Named a Top 10 Fastest Growing Retail Solution Provider by Insights Success

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - ShippingEasy, an innovative provider of the leading cloud-based shipping, inventory management, and customer management solutions for e-commerce sellers of all sizes, has been named as a Top 10 Fastest Growing Retail Solution Provider by Insights Success, a business resource that focuses on leading IT companies.

The honor recognizes trailblazing businesses that set a benchmark in the revolution of the IT industry, as well as their unique style of doing business to deliver effective solutions that allows for increased market share.

"ShippingEasy has evolved from a shipping solution to a platform that includes shipping, inventory and customer management," said Katie May, CEO of ShippingEasy. "While shipping will always be our hero product, we continue to expand our list of services and products to meet the growing demands of our customers, as well as their customers. ShippingEasy offers a wide array of tools and features to automate shipping decisions, helping online retailers save money through discounted shipping rates, while making it easy to manage inventory and turn first-time customers into repeat buyers with our customer management functionality."

About ShippingEasy

ShippingEasy provides e-commerce retailers with the easiest cloud-based shipping, inventory management, and customer management solutions, enabling order consolidation across multiple channels and multiple carriers, including USPS, FedEx, and UPS. ShippingEasy integrates with leading online marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Shopify, and many others, to allow automated order, tracking fulfillment data, and inventory levels to populate in real time across all systems. ShippingEasy saves time, money, and relieves e-commerce businesses of the many challenges often associated with the critical steps from when a purchase is made to where, when, and how it ships and is accounted for. ShippingEasy does for online merchants what a successful online shopping experience does for consumers -- streamlines the steps in favor of an outcome. That means orders in a box and out the door the same day. ShippingEasy offers full automation with AutoShip and robust tools such as shipping rules, a product catalog, endless customization and enhanced reporting. ShippingEasy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com ( NASDAQ : STMP). For more information, visit http://shippingeasy.com.

About Insights Success

Insights Success is a forum where top leaders and executives talk and share their experiences, views, and mantra for success which will help young professionals learn, cater and deliver business needs for customers in order to become futuristic market leaders.